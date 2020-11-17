Puma Biotechnology to Present Neratinib Data at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, announced the release of 10 abstracts that will be presented at the 2020 Virtual San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) from Dec 8-11, 2020. Abstracts are available to the public online on the SABCS website at www.sabcs.org.

Spotlight poster discussions are as follows:

PD1-05 Title: Latest findings from the breast cancer cohort in SUMMIT - a phase 2 ‘basket’ trial of neratinib + trastuzumab + fulvestrant for HER2-mutant, hormone receptor-positive, metastatic breast cancer Presenter: Komal Jhaveri, M.D., Ph.D Wednesday, Dec. 9, 4:00 – 5:15 p.m. CT PD3-03 Title: Continued efficacy of neratinib in patients with HER2-positive early-stage breast cancer: Final overall survival analysis from the randomized phase 3 ExteNET trial Presenter: Frankie Ann Holmes, M.D., FACP Wednesday, Dec. 9, 6:30 – 7:45 p.m. CT PD13-09 Title: Impact of neratinib on outcomes in HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer patients with central nervous system disease at baseline: Findings from the phase 3 NALA trial Presenter: Cristina Saura, M.D., Ph.D. Friday, Dec. 11, 1:00 – 2:15 p.m. CT

Additional posters to be presented on Wednesday, Dec. 9, beginning at 8:00 a.m. CT are as follows:

PS13-20 Title: Bringing diarrhea under CONTROL: dose escalation reduces neratinib-associated diarrhea and improves tolerability in HER2-positive early-stage breast cancer Presenter: Manuel Ruiz-Borrego, M.D. PS9-02 Title: Neratinib + capecitabine sustains health-related quality of life (HRQoL) while improving progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with HER2+ metastatic breast cancer and =2 prior HER2-directed regimens Presenter: Beverly Moy, M.D., M.P.H. PS7-61 Title: The Neat-HER Virtual Registry: Results on HER2+ breast cancer patients receiving neratinib as extended adjuvant therapy Presenter: Hope Rugo, M.D. PS10-45 Title: Budget impact of introducing neratinib for third-line treatment of HER2+ metastatic breast cancer in the United States Presenter: Seri Anderson, Ph.D. PS9-33 Title: Cost-effectiveness of neratinib for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early-stage, HR+, HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer who initiated neratinib within 1 year of completing trastuzumab in the US Presenter: Adam Brufsky, M.D,, Ph.D. PS9-54 Title: Healthcare costs for metastatic breast cancer patients treated with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 targeted agents Presenter: Reshma Mahtani, D.O. PS10-22 Title: Breast cancer mortality in women with HER2+ disease treated in a large integrated healthcare system Presenter: Reina Haque, Ph.D., M.P.H.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on the development and commercialization of innovative products to enhance cancer care. Puma in-licenses the global development and commercialization rights to PB272 (neratinib, oral), PB272 (neratinib, intravenous) and PB357. Neratinib, oral was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2017 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer, following adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy, and is marketed in the United States as NERLYNX® (neratinib) tablets. In February 2020, NERLYNX was also approved by the FDA in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens in the metastatic setting. NERLYNX was granted marketing authorization by the European Commission in 2018 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage hormone receptor-positive HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer and who are less than one year from completion of prior adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy. NERLYNX is a registered trademark of Puma Biotechnology, Inc.

