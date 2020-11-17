SMI 10’581 -0.1%  SPI 13’090 -0.2%  Dow 29’783 -0.6%  DAX 13’133 0.0%  Euro 1.0814 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’468 0.1%  Gold 1’881 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9112 -0.2%  Öl 43.9 -0.1% 

+++ Liebe Nutzer, unterstützen Sie uns bei der weiteren Verbesserung von finanzen.ch - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.11.2020 22:15:00

Puma Biotechnology to Present Neratinib Data at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, announced the release of 10 abstracts that will be presented at the 2020 Virtual San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) from Dec 8-11, 2020. Abstracts are available to the public online on the SABCS website at www.sabcs.org.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Apple Inc. / Netflix Inc. / Walt Disney Co. 56776818 55.00 % 10.00 %
BP Plc. / Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (AMS) / Total S.A. 56776821 57.00 % 10.00 %
Electronic Arts Inc. / Nvidia Corp. / Sony Corp. 56776820 55.00 % 10.00 %

Spotlight poster discussions are as follows:

PD1-05

Title: Latest findings from the breast cancer cohort in SUMMIT - a phase 2 ‘basket’ trial of neratinib + trastuzumab + fulvestrant for HER2-mutant, hormone receptor-positive, metastatic breast cancer

Presenter: Komal Jhaveri, M.D., Ph.D

Wednesday, Dec. 9, 4:00 – 5:15 p.m. CT

 

PD3-03

Title: Continued efficacy of neratinib in patients with HER2-positive early-stage breast cancer: Final overall survival analysis from the randomized phase 3 ExteNET trial

Presenter: Frankie Ann Holmes, M.D., FACP

Wednesday, Dec. 9, 6:30 – 7:45 p.m. CT

 

PD13-09

Title: Impact of neratinib on outcomes in HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer patients with central nervous system disease at baseline: Findings from the phase 3 NALA trial

Presenter: Cristina Saura, M.D., Ph.D.

Friday, Dec. 11, 1:00 – 2:15 p.m. CT

Additional posters to be presented on Wednesday, Dec. 9, beginning at 8:00 a.m. CT are as follows:

PS13-20

Title: Bringing diarrhea under CONTROL: dose escalation reduces neratinib-associated diarrhea and improves tolerability in HER2-positive early-stage breast cancer

Presenter: Manuel Ruiz-Borrego, M.D.

 

PS9-02

Title: Neratinib + capecitabine sustains health-related quality of life (HRQoL) while improving progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with HER2+ metastatic breast cancer and =2 prior HER2-directed regimens

Presenter: Beverly Moy, M.D., M.P.H.

 

PS7-61

Title: The Neat-HER Virtual Registry: Results on HER2+ breast cancer patients receiving neratinib as extended adjuvant therapy

Presenter: Hope Rugo, M.D.

 

PS10-45

Title: Budget impact of introducing neratinib for third-line treatment of HER2+ metastatic breast cancer in the United States

Presenter: Seri Anderson, Ph.D.

 

PS9-33

Title: Cost-effectiveness of neratinib for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early-stage, HR+, HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer who initiated neratinib within 1 year of completing trastuzumab in the US

Presenter: Adam Brufsky, M.D,, Ph.D.

 

PS9-54

Title: Healthcare costs for metastatic breast cancer patients treated with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 targeted agents

Presenter: Reshma Mahtani, D.O.

 

PS10-22

Title: Breast cancer mortality in women with HER2+ disease treated in a large integrated healthcare system

Presenter: Reina Haque, Ph.D., M.P.H.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on the development and commercialization of innovative products to enhance cancer care. Puma in-licenses the global development and commercialization rights to PB272 (neratinib, oral), PB272 (neratinib, intravenous) and PB357. Neratinib, oral was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2017 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer, following adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy, and is marketed in the United States as NERLYNX® (neratinib) tablets. In February 2020, NERLYNX was also approved by the FDA in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens in the metastatic setting. NERLYNX was granted marketing authorization by the European Commission in 2018 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage hormone receptor-positive HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer and who are less than one year from completion of prior adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy. NERLYNX is a registered trademark of Puma Biotechnology, Inc.

Further information about Puma Biotechnology may be found at www.pumabiotechnology.com.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Puma Biotechnology Incmehr Nachrichten