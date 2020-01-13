Puma Biotechnology Releases Slides to be Presented at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, announced that its Chief Executive Officer and President, Alan H. Auerbach, will be presenting at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 12:00 p.m. PST on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Mr. Auerbach will be providing a corporate update that will include, among other things, the company’s preliminary estimate that it sold approximately 4,900 bottles of NERLYNX in the United States in the fourth quarter of 2019. This preliminary estimate is subject to completion of the Company’s customary closing and review procedures and could change based on that process. The slides to be discussed during the presentation are currently available on the Investors section of Puma’s website at https://investor.pumabiotechnology.com/sec-filings/all-filings/default.aspx. A live webcast of the presentation will also be available on January 15, 2020, at www.pumabiotechnology.com.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on the development and commercialization of innovative products to enhance cancer care. Puma in-licenses the global development and commercialization rights to PB272 (neratinib, oral), PB272 (neratinib, intravenous) and PB357. Neratinib, oral was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in July 2017 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer, following adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy and is marketed in the United States as NERLYNX® (neratinib) tablets. NERLYNX was granted marketing authorization by the European Commission in August 2018 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage hormone receptor-positive HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer and who are less than one year from completion of prior adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy. NERLYNX is a registered trademark of Puma Biotechnology, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200113005125/en/