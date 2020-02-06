+++ Welche Aktien haben im Jahr 2020 noch ein erhebliches Potenzial und ein ausgewogenes Chancen-Risiko Verhältnis? Informieren Sie sich jetzt! +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
06.02.2020 15:50:00

PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.12 Per Share

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per common share payable April 3, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 13, 2020.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Daimler AG / Porsche Automobil Hldg. AG / Tesla Inc. 52198255 59.00 % 13.00 %
Beyond Meat / Kellogg Co. / Mondelez International Inc. / Nestlé S.A. 52198256 54.00 % 11.80 %
Apple Inc. / austriamicrosystems AG / Microsoft Corp. 52198257 59.00 % 10.50 %

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; www.pulte.com; www.centex.com; www.delwebb.com; www.divosta.com; www.americanwesthomes.com and www.jwhomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu PulteGroup Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu PulteGroup Incmehr Analysen

23.08.19 PulteGroup Buy Seaport Global Securities
24.04.19 PulteGroup Neutral BTIG Research
24.10.18 PulteGroup Neutral BTIG Research
22.10.18 PulteGroup Hold Deutsche Bank AG
27.07.18 PulteGroup Sell BTIG Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:43
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (63%) auf Danone SA, Daimler AG, Unilever NV
11:30
EURO STOXX 50-Future: Zurück in der alten Trading-Range und an den Jahrestops
11:20
Weekly-Hits: Depotabsicherung & Beyond Meat
09:34
Vontobel: derimail - Erholen sich die Airlines weiter?
08:48
SMI dringt in neue Regionen vor
03.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
23.01.20
SONIA: Höchste Zeit, die Zinsen zu senken
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
27.01.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht es weiter?
27.01.20
Schroders: Die drei stärksten Trends im Gesundheitssektor
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

PulteGroup Inc 44.51 2.26% PulteGroup Inc

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deshalb steigt der Euro zum Franken über 1,07
Tesla überrascht mit Bilanz und sorgt damit für Milliardenverluste bei Shortsellern
Parallelen zu 1980: Droht dem Goldmarkt das gleiche Schicksal wie vor 40 Jahren?
Lieblinge der Shortseller: Die am häufigsten leerverkauften Aktien der Schweiz im Januar
Hoffnung auf Corona-Mittel treibt SMI erstmals über 11'000-Punkte-Marke
ABB-Aktie klar im Plus: ABB setzt im Q4 weniger um - Dividende bleibt unverändert
US-Handel endet erneut mit Gewinnen -- Hoffnung auf Corona-Heilmittel: SMI erstmals kurzzeitig über 11'000 Zählern -- DAX letztlich deutlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit grünen Vorzeichen
Russische Firma designt Apples iPhone 11 im Look von Teslas Cybertruck
Tesla, VW & Co.: Neuzulassungen in der Schweiz - erstmals E-Auto unter Top 5
Tesla-Aktie übersteigt zwischenzeitlich 900-Dollar-Marke: Diese Faktoren geben Rückenwind

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX mit weiteren Gewinnen -- Dow mit neuem Rekord -- Asiens Börsen setzen Erholung fort
Die Hoffnung auf einen Impfstoff gegen das Coronavirus stützt die heimische und die deutsche Börse auch am Donnerstag. An der Wall Street werden anfänglich neue Rekord . Auch an Asiens Börsen blieb die Stimmung optimistisch.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;