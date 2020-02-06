|
06.02.2020 15:50:00
PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.12 Per Share
PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per common share payable April 3, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 13, 2020.
About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.
For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; www.pulte.com; www.centex.com; www.delwebb.com; www.divosta.com; www.americanwesthomes.com and www.jwhomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200206005596/en/
|23.08.19
|PulteGroup Buy
|Seaport Global Securities
|24.04.19
|PulteGroup Neutral
|BTIG Research
|24.10.18
|PulteGroup Neutral
|BTIG Research
|22.10.18
|PulteGroup Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.07.18
|PulteGroup Sell
|BTIG Research
