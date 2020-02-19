PulteGroup 2020 Design Trends

Ditch the winter blues and white hues for vibrant and illuminating new trends that will be sure to add a breath of fresh air into your home! From bold color statements to unexpected adornments and wall art, 2020 marks the year of taking risks in design. The interior design team at PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) is sharing its top trends to look for in 2020.

"This year is all about reflecting your individuality through design,” said PulteGroup National Vice President of Interior Design Angela Nuessle. "The key to making these trends your own is to follow your personal style and listen to what speaks to you, while subtly implementing the latest trends to bring out the true personality of the home.”

Joining the shift towards more adventurous trends in interiors are bold colors making a big splash in homes this year. Think bright, vivid and optimistic colors to rejuvenate the home just in time for spring.

"Look for daring color statements and unexpected uses of natural elements to accessorize and help transform home designs,” said Nuessle.

2020 Home Design Trends:

1. Curvilinear Forms

Curves are in this year! Arched lines with smooth transitions provide a softer look in the home. From couches and chairs to tables and ottomans, curves add a retro vibe that spans from mid-century to high-glam.

2. Natural Texture

This universal trend highlights elements in their raw form. From household accessories to furnishings and textiles to home decor, natural texture will add visual significance, intensity and depth to interiors.

3. Unique Adornments

Expect the unexpected with adornments adding pizazz this year! From leather accents and belts added to chairs and beds, to gilded hardware on cabinets and furniture, look for touches of ornamentation to create truly unique spaces.

4. Dare to be Different

Think off the wall when it comes to wall art. This year will move beyond traditional design to focus on wall applications that incorporate mixed-media and abstract elements with natural materials, including yarn, wood, woven fibers and stone. The key is to achieve texture, depth and intensity with unique pieces that will make a lasting impression.

5. Walk on the Wild Side

Large graphic florals and botanicals will continue to bloom across designs this year. Embracing the wild side comes with color palettes reminiscent of camouflage and a pronounced focus on alluring moments in nature coming into play with design.

6. Bold Color Statements

This year, bold color statements will go beyond simple accent walls. More distinct elements such as upholstery, case pieces and large statement art will embrace this impressive trend. The key to embracing this trend is to strike a balance between incorporating bold color statement pieces with subtle, layered neutrals.

Top Color Trends:

Layering neutrals with pops of saturated colors will continue to be influential in interiors this year. Here are the top color trends to look for in 2020:

1. Cobalt Blue – Blue remains a staple in design but look for 2020 to go deeper into cobalt hues. Both timeless and calming cobalt provides a sense of familiarity into the home while still adding an exciting a pop of color.

2. Chartreuse – Think brighter this year as chartreuse and other variations of green tones take over interiors. This trend will challenge homeowners to explore their wild side with bold chartreuse statements to incorporated in the home.

3. Violet – Known to symbolize royalty, this purple hue provides a luxurious yet subtle accent color. Violet can work to help fade away the winter blues and vitalize interiors with the change of season.

4. Rust-Tone Shades – Look for rich terracotta shades and primitive earthy tones to create a warm, calming environment with a profound quality inside the home.

