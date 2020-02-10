Puls announces partnership with TicketsatWork to provide thousands of benefits and discounts for its premium membership program Puls+

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puls, the trusted home service company, announced today a partnership with TicketsatWork to provide exclusive travel and entertainment discounts to its Puls+ members. Puls+ is a membership program that provides customers with reliable and affordable solutions for all their in-home needs including appliance repair, TV installation, furniture assembly, and much more. Puls+ members enjoy a 20% discount on all Puls services, priority booking, an extended service guarantee, premium customer support, and more.

"Puls+ is a one-of-a-kind home service membership program. Other companies sell home warranties that are supposed to make it easier and less costly to deal with home repairs. In reality, customers get the insurance company run around, slow response times, and low quality service. Puls+ is the first solution that gives homeowners what they actually want: a one-stop-shop for home services, quality with a brand guarantee, fast turnaround times, fair prices, and a pay-only-for-what-you-need model," said CEO Mitch Galbraith. "TicketsatWork is another great way for Puls to provide exceptional value to our Puls+ members."

The partnership between Puls and TicketsatWork will allow Puls+ members to have access to a variety of entertainment and leisure discounts, in addition to their existing Puls+ benefits. Puls will take care of the home, so families can go out and enjoy spending time together. Discounts, some up to 50%, are available for top brands like Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld, Cirque du Soleil, Cedar Fair Parks, Universal Studios Hollywood, Hilton Worldwide, and Six Flags.

Please click here to learn more about Puls+ and gain access to the exclusive benefits.

±

About Puls:

Puls is a San Francisco based company that provides in-home repairs and installations to customers across the U.S., operating with a network of more than 6,000 fully vetted technicians. Puls offers appliance repair and other services at the click of a button. It empowers professional technicians to quickly and efficiently fix problems while providing peace of mind to its customers.

About TicketsatWork:

TicketsatWork is the leading Corporate Entertainment Benefits provider, offering exclusive discounts, special offers, and access to preferred seating to top attractions, theme parks, shows, sporting events, movie tickets, hotels, and much more. TicketsatWork has served over 40,000 clients with a combined reach of over 60 million users. Today, TicketsatWork operates the Exclusive and Official Employee Discount Program for Universal Orlando Resort™, Cirque du Soleil® and SeaWorld® Parks and Entertainment nationwide. (ticketsatwork.com).

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/puls-announces-partnership-with-ticketsatwork-to-provide-thousands-of-benefits-and-discounts-for-its-premium-membership-program-puls-301002108.html

SOURCE Puls Technologies Inc