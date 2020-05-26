Pulp and Paper Chemicals Industry Forecast to 2025 with Profilings Done for 176 Companies

DUBLIN, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pulp and Paper Chemicals - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Pulp and Paper Chemicals market worldwide is projected to grow by US$8.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.2%.



Bleaching Chemicals, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$15.5 Billion by the year 2025, Bleaching Chemicals will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$331.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$254.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.



In Japan, Bleaching Chemicals will reach a market size of US$709 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.



All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Pulp and Paper Chemicals: Enabling Enhanced Performance, Productivity, Stability, and Cost-Efficiency in Paper Making

Major Chemicals Used In Pulp and Paper Manufacturing and Coating

Recent Market Activity

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Paper and Pulp Industry Dynamics

Despite Digitalization and the Global Exodus towards a Paperless World, Paper Production Continue to Grow

Global Market Outlook

Reviving Global Economy to Benefit Market Demand in the Near Term

Asia-Pacific Spearheads Global Growth

Growing Competition Boost Consumption of Chemical Additives in Developed Markets

Bleaching Chemicals: The Dominant Segment

Competitive Landscape

Highly Competitive Nature of Paper Manufacturing Triggers Increasing M&A Activity

Manufacturers Shifting to Emerging High Growth Markets to Meet Local Demand

Hydrogen Peroxide Production: Highly Concentrated

Global Competitor Market Shares

Pulp and Paper Chemicals Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Specialty Papers Drive Healthy Growth for the Specialty Paper Chemicals Market

Various Specialty Paper Types, Desired Properties and the Specialty Chemicals Used in Production

The Versatility Attribute Drive Demand for Hydrogen Peroxide in Pulp Bleaching and Deinking of Recycled Paper

Environmental Factors Catalyze Utilization of Hydrogen Peroxide

Deep Eutectic Solvents (DES) to Revolutionize Pulp Manufacturing at Low Temperatures

Favorable Industrial Production Activity in Developing Countries Strengthens Market Prospects

Efficient Water Management Spurs Demand for Process Chemicals

Technology Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth

GreenBox++ Technology

XELOREX: The Next Big Thing in Productive and Efficient Papermaking

Hybrid Retention Polymers

Alkaline Papermaking

High Performance Chemicals

Optimization of Technologies: Addressing Ever-Changing Requirements of Paper Manufacturing

Papermaking Technology Advancements in a Nutshell

Rising Demand for Papers with High Print Quality and Performance Bode Well for Market Growth

Myriad Benefits of Chemical Additives Drive Strong Demand in Paper Manufacturing

Growing Use of Recycled, Recovered Fibers: A Key Growth Driver for Paper Chemicals

Increase in Petrochemical Prices Triggers Hunt for Bio-based Alternatives

Eco-Friendly Chemicals Witness Steady Growth

Enzymes: An Economically Viable and Greener Alternative to Conventional Chemicals

Increasing Cost Competitiveness of Calcium Carbonate Boosts Demand in Filler Applications

Paper Industry Dominates PCC and GCC Consumption

Key Challenges Hampering Long Term Prospects for the Paper and Pulp Chemicals Market

Rapid Internet Proliferation

WTO and Globalization of World Economy

'Source Reduction' in Packaging on Paper Chemicals

Environmental Regulations that Significantly Impact Market Performance

ECF versus TCF Pulp Bleaching

Regulations on Air and Water

Fiber Standards

Ban on PFOA

