10.05.2020 01:00:00

Pueblo Bonito Resorts Defines Cleanliness and Safety for Guests with CARE Pledge

LOS CABOS, Mexico, May 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With early reports indicating that the spread of COVID-19 is beginning to ease, the Mexican Federal Government has announced that the quarantine in place will end on May 31st. Pueblo Bonito's collection of world-class resorts are scheduled to reopen on June 1st, with each property diligently preparing to welcome back guests.

"We understand how crucial it is to establish new standards of cleanliness, hygiene and social distancing," said Alberto Coppel, CEO of Pueblo Bonito Resorts. "To ensure a safe environment for our guests and staff, we have partnered with various medical specialists and PREVERISK, a global leader in hotel consulting." The company is certified in preventive protocols for COVID-19 (COVID-19 Hygiene Response Certificate), disinfection, hygiene, general sanitation and food safety.

"In addition to tapping the expertise of our consultants, the hygiene practices at the resorts will meet or exceed the recommendations of local and international health authorities," Coppel stated. "At all times, our priority is the health and safety of our owners, guests and coworkers."

Pueblo Bonito Resorts has also instituted its own CARE Pledge. CARE translates to Conscientious Service, Advanced Standards, Rigorous Sanitation, Elevated Hygiene.

The luxury resort collection has established safety and sanitary protocols for all operational areas—from arrival at the international airport in Los Cabos, to the front entrances of the resorts; in rooms, at the pools, spa and fitness areas, Quivira Golf Club and in the restaurants.

For example, all guest luggage will be sanitized upon arrival, and guests will enter a sanitation cabin and receive temperature checks with an infrared digital thermometer. Mobile pre-check-in will be available and social distancing protocols of six feet will be established in all public areas, including pools and restaurants. A full set of guidelines may be found here.

Resort management will continue to monitor guidelines and update procedures, as necessary.

"We look forward to serving our guests again, and pledge to do so in the safest possible environment," Coppel said. "Until then, stay healthy and safe!"

For additional information on Pueblo Bonito Resorts visit http://www.pueblobonito.com.

###

About Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts
Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts include eight award-winning properties in two destinations, Cabo San Lucas and Mazatlán, all offering luxury all-inclusive options. Each of the properties has its own personality, design and ambiance, yet all share the same high level of impeccable quality and distinguished atmosphere.

In Cabo San Lucas, the adults-only Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort is the ideal setting for a romantic getaway, while Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resort, with its large, all ocean-view suites, is perfect for families. Pueblo Bonito Rosé Resort & Spa and Pueblo Bonito Los Cabos, both located on El Médano beach, have the best to offer vacationers looking to be right in the middle of all the Cabo action. In Mazatlán, the elegant jewel Pueblo Bonito Emerald Bay Resort & Spa overlooks the Pacific Ocean and a private beach, while the charming Pueblo Bonito Mazatlán, is located in the famous Golden Zone. Both resorts are great for family vacations and romantic getaways. For more information visit http://www.pueblobonito.com, find us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/pueblobonitoresort and follow us on Twitter @PuebloBonito.

 

SOURCE Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts

