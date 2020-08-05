05.08.2020 06:43:00

Pudu Robotics Supplies Robots for Muhguri Restaurant in South Korea

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In June 2020, Pudu Robotics ("Pudu") provided three more of its robots for Muhguri, a popular restaurant in Sokcho, South Korea. This is the third contract fulfilled between VD company (Pudu Robotics' distributor in Korea) and the restaurant, after two previous contracts in March of 2020 and and in 2019, in which Pudu sold eight robots to Muhguri. The robots' main function in the restaurant is to serve food to customers.

Muhguri's owner, Lee Gwangjo, said the most important factor in choosing Pudu's robots for the restaurant was labor shortages. Despite having a small human waitstaff, the restaurant is capable of fulfilling customer orders in a timely manner thanks to the robots. The Pudu robots are able to complete many of the tasks a human can do while serving in a restaurant. Due to their autonomous ability to navigate obstacles, the robots are able to deliver food to multiple tables throughout the restaurant. Moreover, the robots are able to carry the orders for more than one table, creating greater efficiency for the restaurant.

The 11 Pudu robots have been implemented along with the human waitstaff in the restaurant to provide higher quality service for the diners. With this type of success, more restaurants in South Korea are likely to utilize robot technology for their restaurants. Pudu Robotics is looking forward to providing them with the quality products they will be asking for.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200717/2860841-1-a
Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200717/2860841-1-b

SOURCE Pudu Robotics

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 11.00
0.96 %
Swisscom 493.70
0.22 %
CS Group 10.01
0.22 %
CieFinRichemont 56.78
0.18 %
The Swatch Grp 192.70
0.00 %
Swiss Re 71.76
-1.13 %
Sika 203.90
-1.35 %
Givaudan 3’780.00
-2.02 %
Lonza Grp 565.40
-2.92 %
SGS 2’384.00
-3.09 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

04.08.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
04.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Roche Holding AG, Landis+Gyr Group AG, Leonteq AG
04.08.20
Vontobel: Pfizer mit positivem Ausblick in Corona-Pandemie
04.08.20
SMI mit beeindruckender Reaktion
03.08.20
Was sind die Auswirkungen des EU Gipfels auf Europa? | BX Swiss TV
03.08.20
Euro Rallies Amid Europe"s Pandemic Response
31.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Temenos Group
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

04.08.20
Schroders: Wie gehen Unternehmen mit ihren Mitarbeitern in der Covid-19-Krise um?
03.08.20
Schroders: The true cost of ill-timed investment decisions
31.07.20
Schroders: Nachhaltigkeit: Sechs Bereiche, in denen sich die Unternehmenswelt verändern muss
mehr
Was sind die Auswirkungen des EU Gipfels auf Europa? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Optimistische Prognose: Erneuter Kursanstieg für Goldpreis erwartet
Relief Therapeutics meldet positive Ergebnisse mit RLF-100 - Aktie springt an
Meyer Burger-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Meyer Burger sichert sich Produktionsstandorte für Solarzellen in Ostdeutschland
Dämpfer für Euro-Stärke? Wieso der Dollar zu Franken und Euro zulegt
Roche-Aktie gesucht: Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für Krebs-Therapie Rozlytrek in zwei Indikationen
Krisen-Profiteur: So weit kann es für den Goldpreis laut Analysten noch gehen
Studie zeigt: Nicht erst mit Negativzinsen lohnt sich Sparen nicht mehr
Dow letztlich stärker -- SMI und DAX schliessen weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Alphabet nimmt 10 Milliarden Dollar mit Anleihen auf - Aktie schliesst im Minus
Wall Street-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- Gewinnmitnahmen: SMI schliesst mit Verlusten -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- Gewinnmitnahmen: SMI schliesst mit Verlusten -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
An der Wall Street endete der Handel schlussendlich in der Gewinnzone. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten am Dienstag Verluste. Die Märkte in Fernost notierten am zweiten Handelstag der Woche im Plus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB