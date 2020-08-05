Pudu Robotics Supplies Robots for Muhguri Restaurant in South Korea

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In June 2020, Pudu Robotics ("Pudu") provided three more of its robots for Muhguri, a popular restaurant in Sokcho, South Korea. This is the third contract fulfilled between VD company (Pudu Robotics' distributor in Korea) and the restaurant, after two previous contracts in March of 2020 and and in 2019, in which Pudu sold eight robots to Muhguri. The robots' main function in the restaurant is to serve food to customers.

Muhguri's owner, Lee Gwangjo, said the most important factor in choosing Pudu's robots for the restaurant was labor shortages. Despite having a small human waitstaff, the restaurant is capable of fulfilling customer orders in a timely manner thanks to the robots. The Pudu robots are able to complete many of the tasks a human can do while serving in a restaurant. Due to their autonomous ability to navigate obstacles, the robots are able to deliver food to multiple tables throughout the restaurant. Moreover, the robots are able to carry the orders for more than one table, creating greater efficiency for the restaurant.

The 11 Pudu robots have been implemented along with the human waitstaff in the restaurant to provide higher quality service for the diners. With this type of success, more restaurants in South Korea are likely to utilize robot technology for their restaurants. Pudu Robotics is looking forward to providing them with the quality products they will be asking for.

