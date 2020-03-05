PUDO and Purolator sign agreement to include PUDOpoints as package pick-up and drop-off locations for Purolator customers

TORONTO, March 5, 2020 /CNW/ - PUDO Inc. ("PUDO" or "the Company") (CSE: PDO; OCTQB: PDPTF), North America's only carrier-neutral parcel pick-up and drop-off network, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Purolator, Canada's largest integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider, to formally integrate PUDOpoints across Canada into their national network of parcel pick-up counters.

Last spring, the Company and Purolator embarked on a comprehensive pilot project with the goal of providing consumers more convenient options for dropping off and picking up packages. The pilot extended Purolator's network by using select PUDOpoints to add more locations for Purolator customers to drop off and pick up their shipments. PUDO CEO Frank Coccia says "The pilot has been a success, delivering positive results and achieving quality of service goals. As a result, we are pleased to be formalizing our integration, nation-wide with Purolator, across our Canadian network."

"We are proud to offer consumers with an unprecedented number of Purolator access points, making it easier and more convenient for them to pick up packages when they're on the go," said Laurie Weston, Director, Retail, Purolator. "PUDO is an important partner in helping us achieve our leading consumer access strategy by extending our network and footprint – the largest in Canada – even further."

The agreement extends Purolator's existing network of regional pick-up depots, adding PUDO's national footprint of local pick-up and drop-off counters. PUDO partners with neighbourhood businesses to become PUDOpoints offering staffed parcel pick-up and drop-off services for local online shoppers.

Failed-first delivery attempts is a key challenge for providers of last-mile e-commerce delivery. Often consumers are not home to receive a package requiring the courier to attempt redelivery or, if available, redirect to a local pick-up counter. PUDOpoints offer Purolator the option to redirect more undeliverable packages and maintain a quality customer experience.

About PUDO

PUDO Inc. is developing North America's only carrier-neutral parcel pick-up/drop-off technology and logistics Network, as a means of solving the last-mile parcel-traffic-control gridlock that challenges the $550B e-commerce sector.

PUDO's team of logistics and parcel traffic management experts have created carrier-neutral plug-and-play technology and a strategically located Network of parcel pick-up and drop-off locations or PUDOpoints. PUDO reduces or eliminates last mile expense for e-retailers and partners with fulfillment and distribution solutions that include parcel storage and consolidation for click and collect deliveries, online returns and the nearly 30% of e-commerce parcels that are undeliverable on first attempt. PUDO's technology and Network provides carriers, retailers, and consumers with badly needed cost controls, choice, and convenience.

PUDO was founded in 2015 and was recently named one of the Top 20 most innovative public technology companies by the Canadian Innovation Exchange.

