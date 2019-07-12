12.07.2019 17:11:00

Puddle Of Mudd Announce New Album, 'Welcome To Galvania'

NEW YORK, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-platinum-selling rock band, Puddle of Mudd, will release their long-awaited new album, Welcome tGalvaniaon September 13th via Pavement Entertainment.  It marks the band's first full-length album of new material since 2009's Volume 4: Songs in the Key of Love and Hate

Puddle of Mudd: Welcome to Galvania

Having sold over 7 million albums worldwide and releasing a string of chart-topping hits, including "Blurry," "She Hates Me," "Psycho," and "Control," Puddle of Mudd is finally ready to share some new music with their fans.

"This album has been a long time coming. I'm just so happy to finally get it out there for my fans," says Puddle of Mudd's frontman, Wes Scantlin. "I hope the new music inspires my fans to live their lives. I'm just trying to crawl under people's skin and help them through their life musically."

Welcome to Galvania is available for pre-order HERE. Fans who pre-order the album will receive 2 versions (clean and explicit) of the instant grat track, "Uh Oh," the album's lead singleFans can also stream the song HERE.

"Sometimes in life you come across people who want to bring you down and rip apart your soul. Well, those days are gone," says Scantlin.  "I have surrounded myself with a great team of people.  They believe in me and I believe in them. I'd like to thank each and every one of them for their hard work and perseverance. I would also like to thank all of my fans for their patience. This is just the beginning. I have a lot more rock 'n' roll in me to share with the world!" 

Welcome to Galvania consists of ten new tracks and was produced by Cameron Webb (Alkaline Trio, Disturbed, Motorhead).

Welcome to Galvania Track Listing:
1. You Don't Know
2. Uh Oh
3. Go to Hell
4. Diseased Almost
5. My Kind of Crazy
6. Time of Our Lives
7. Sunshine
8. Just Tell Me
9. Kiss It All Goodbye
10. Slide Away
11. Uh Oh (Come Clean Version)

Puddle of Mudd is currently on tour in support of their upcoming album. Click here for more information and tour dates.

