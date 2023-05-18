Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'438 -0.7%  SPI 15'075 -0.7%  Dow 33'421 1.2%  DAX 16'094 0.9%  Euro 0.9727 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'353 0.7%  Gold 1'977 -0.3%  Bitcoin 24'460 -0.7%  Dollar 0.8990 0.1%  Öl 76.7 -0.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
1. Quartal 2023: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust veräussert erneut Berkshire-Hathaway-Aktien
Credit-Suisse-Aktie: Staatsfonds von Katar prüft offenbar Ansprüche gegen die Schweiz - Kreditversicherung der CS wird nicht ausgelöst
Wisekey-Aktie: Wisekey plant "Reverse Stock Split" im Verhältnis 50:1
Neues gesetzliches Zahlungsmittel? Liechtenstein will Bitcoin einführen
EDF-Aktie: Frankreich plant Atomkraftwerke besser für Hitzewellen zu rüsten
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Zurich Insurance1107539Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Credit Suisse1213853Tesla11448018On113454047Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405Sonova1254978Swiss Life1485278Valiant1478650
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
PubMati a Aktie [Valor: 58393681 / ISIN: US74467Q1031]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.05.2023 09:00:00

PubMatic Partners with SeenThis to Advance Sustainability in the Digital Supply Chain

PubMati a
15.44 USD 3.21%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NO-HEADQUARTERS/LONDON, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, today announced a new partnership with adaptive streaming specialist, SeenThis to deliver faster, better-quality digital advertising while minimizing carbon emissions. This initiative will give brands and agencies around the world a simple, efficient way to shift their buying behavior in favor of more sustainable media, without compromising on advertising performance.

SeenThis’ proprietary video streaming technology allows advertisers to stream high-resolution video content rather than relying on publishers to download video creative files. Compared to running the same quality creative using conventional technology, this results in lower data usage, lower energy consumption, and a smaller carbon footprint.

The partnership between PubMatic and SeenThis provides advertisers and agencies with a simple and effective way to run scaled, carbon-efficient video campaigns across the breadth of the premium supply on the PubMatic platform. Campaigns can be easily activated via a Deal ID, and buyers can access the full suite of curation tools available through PubMatic.

"SeenThis’ technology is incredibly efficient, delivering video experiences that are lightweight and fast,” says Emma Newman, CRO EMEA, PubMatic. "Combined with PubMatic’s expertise in supply path optimization, agencies and advertisers can now identify the most effective channels and partners from a commercial perspective and seamlessly execute programmatic deals across all channels, while ensuring carbon emissions are minimized. With more sustainable solutions, brands and agencies will be better equipped to meet the increasing consumer demand for environmentally conscious advertising campaigns.”

"We are very excited to be partnering with PubMatic on this initiative,” said Thomas Houge, CCO at SeenThis. "We believe that all businesses, us included, are accountable for the emissions from their operations, and also have a responsibility to minimize the climate impact throughout their value chain and industry. By working together, we have a greater opportunity to make a meaningful contribution towards a more sustainable future for digital advertising.”

About PubMatic 
PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future. PubMatic’s sell-side platform empowers the world’s leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain. 

About SeenThis
Since 2017, Swedish tech company SeenThis has been evolving screen experiences for everyone, everywhere. With its groundbreaking adaptive streaming technology, SeenThis is transforming the distribution and climate impact of digital content compared to traditional technology. With billions of streams served for 1000+ brands in 40+ countries, the company is on a journey to reshape the internet — for good. Working across seven offices globally, SeenThis employees are obsessed with creating a truly high-speed and energy-efficient Internet. For more information, visit seenthis.co.

Press Contact EMEA:
Maria Shcheglakova
EMEA Marketing Director, PubMatic
maria.shcheglakova@pubmatic.com


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Analysen zu PubMatic Inc Registered Shs -A-

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Werterhalt-Strategie der RealUnit Schweiz AG | BX Swiss TV

Das Jahr 2022 war ein schwieriges Jahr für die Märkte. Wie hat sich dieses Jahr auf die Performance der RealUnit Schweiz AG und der Werterhalt-Strategie ausgewirkt?

Wie funktioniert der Aktientoken der RealUnit Schweiz AG und wird er häufiger nachgefragt als die traditionelle Aktie?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Dani Stüssi, CEO der RealUnit Schweiz AG im Experteninterview mit Matthias Müller, Head of Markets & Services der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Werterhalt-Strategie der RealUnit Schweiz AG | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

07:00 Werterhalt-Strategie der RealUnit Schweiz AG | BX Swiss TV
17.05.23 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
17.05.23 Marktüberblick: Technologiewerte zeigen Stärke
17.05.23 Durchbruch in der Alzheimer-Forschung bei Eli Lilly
16.05.23 Julius Bär: 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Mercedes-Benz Group AG
16.05.23 Börse Aktuell - Im Schuldenstreit verstreicht die Zeit
16.05.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 5.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible ABB, Givaudan, Lonza, Swiss Life
15.05.23 SMI verfehlt Jahreshoch um einen Punkt
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'928.12 19.08 6SSMPU
Short 12'194.43 13.08 A1SSMU
Short 12'635.29 8.71 H1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'437.78 17.05.2023 17:31:50
Long 10'990.16 19.74 YJSSMU
Long 10'741.42 13.79 YQSSMU
Long 10'283.30 8.91 5SSMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zurich-Aktie dennoch schwächer: Zurich-Gruppe beginnt Geschäftsjahr mit Wachstum - Tarife werden erhöht
Preissenkungen bei Tesla gehen in die nächste Runde: Model Y ist nun günstiger als das US-Durchschnittsauto
UBS-Aktie im Plus: UBS soll von EU wohl unbedingte Freigabe für CS-Übernahme erhalten - Unterlagen bei SEC eingereicht
Diese US-Aktien hatte die UBS im ersten Quartal 2023 im Depot
Roche-Aktie profitiert: Roche-Kandidat Fenebrutinib erreicht Ziele bei Multipler Sklerose
Berkshire Hathaway: So sah das Depot von Warren Buffett im ersten Quartal 2023 aus
US-Schuldenstreit im Blick: SMI letztlich leichter -- DAX schliesst freundlich -- Wall Street zu Handelsende im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Implenia-Aktie zweistellig höher: Implenia-Wertpapiere steigen auf Mehrjahreshoch
Commerzbank-Aktie gibt dennoch kräftig ab: Commerzbank kann Erwartungen mit kräftigem Gewinnanstieg übertreffen
Credit-Suisse-Aktie: Staatsfonds von Katar prüft offenbar Ansprüche gegen die Schweiz - Kreditversicherung der CS wird nicht ausgelöst

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit