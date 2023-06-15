Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
PubMatic Aktie
PubMatic Enhances CTV Platform Amid Strong Momentum from Premium Streaming Publishers

Announces new and expanded partnerships with premium streaming brands including AMC Networks, FOX, FUNKE, TiVo, Waipu

 

NO-HEADQUARTERS/REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, today announced a suite of enhancements to its CTV platform, providing publishers with market-leading technology innovation and unique brand demand while enabling buyers to achieve campaign performance across premium streaming inventory.

The company processes well over 1 trillion CTV impressions per month from a rapidly growing roster of CTV and OTT publishers and has announced new and expanded partnerships with premium streaming brands including AMC Networks, FOX, FUNKE, TiVo, Waipu. PubMatic works with six of the top seven global smart TV providers that have ad-supported streaming services, four of the top eight major addressable broadcast video on demand (BVOD) streaming platforms in the U.S., and five of the top eight free ad-supported TV streamers in the U.S. The company monetizes inventory for the top five addressable BVOD platforms in both Australia and Japan, two of the Asia-Pacific region’s largest CTV markets.

"We have seen great momentum for our CTV/streaming inventory, as well as the continued growth of FOX Digital. As we continue to simplify the approach to working with FOX’s CTV inventory, our partnership with PubMatic and their SPO product shows our continued commitment to make buying CTV less frictionless and more automated for our clients,” said Abbie Reichner, Vice President, Programmatic Strategy & Operations, Fox Corporation. "Our demand partnerships are helping us provide unification and scale across the FOX Portfolio to help buyers enhance our engagement and experiences that respect viewer privacy.”

"CTV is an important and growing component of our ad-supported distribution ecosystem, and PubMatic has been a valued partner, making it as easy as possible for advertisers to transact with us and reach viewers watching our high-quality original content across multiple platforms,” said Evan Adlman, Executive Vice President of Commercial Sales and Revenue Operations for AMC Networks. "These enhancements to the PubMatic platform will bring real benefits to advertising clients who want to leverage the strong viewer interest and engagement with our content programmatically, which is our preferred method of unlocking the value of this coveted inventory.”

The accelerated pace of PubMatic’s new business growth in CTV coincides with the launch of a range of product and feature enhancements that provide innovation-driven advantages to buyers and publishers:

  • Viewer Experience Tools: Advanced ad-podding capabilities offer sophisticated competitive separation, frequency, and ad deduplication management to deliver a seamless experience for viewers and greater value for advertisers.
  • Publisher Controls: PubMatic’s new creative approval tool enables publishers to pre-approve ads prior to programmatic auctions.
  • Content Signals: A slate of enhancements related to oRTB 2.6 standards support richer content signals to bring CTV sales more in line with linear TV.
  • Audience Addressability: PubMatic’s integration with LiveRamp’s RampID maximizes audience reach, enabling privacy-centric addressability in CTV. PubMatic’s support of exposure logs means every single RampID impression is also 100% measurable.
  • Measurability: Through an expanded partnership, PubMatic customers can leverage Comscore Campaign Ratings (CCR) to evaluate the efficacy of media investments with high confidence across TV, CTV, desktop, and mobile.

The enhancements to PubMatic’s CTV platform for publishers come on the heels of the company’s recent launch of Activate. The new end-to-end supply path optimization solution brings the power of programmatic to automate the Direct IO process. As the company continues to scale the Activate business, premium CTV publishers can tap into new sources of incremental demand.

"Our relentless innovation and exclusive demand partnerships make PubMatic the preferred monetization partner for premium CTV publishers,” said Nicole Scaglione, VP of CTV and OTT at PubMatic. "We have had tremendous interest in our publisher and advertiser solutions and new products like our recently launched SPO product Activate. Our customers are key stakeholders in our innovation roadmap and this has put us in prime position to win the programmatic future together.”

About PubMatic:

PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future. PubMatic’s sell-side platform empowers the world’s leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.

Press Contact EMEA:
Maria Shcheglakova
EMEA Marketing Director, PubMatic
maria.shcheglakova@pubmatic.com 


