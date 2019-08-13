publity AG: publity supports purchase of a fully let office property in Neuss as asset manager



Frankfurt 13/08/2019 - publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508) has acquired a fully let office property in a very good location in Neuss as part of an asset management contract. The main tenants of the approx. 3,160 square metre property include the auditing company KPMG. The weighted average lease term (WALT) for the property totals 8.9 years.

The office property is located in an established industrial park in Neuss, nearby Düsseldorf, and has a very good traffic infrastructure due to the access to the motorways 57 and 46. Düsseldorf city centre can be reached in only 15 minutes. The property is located on a 5,000 square metre estate, was built in 1993 and modernised in 2017. The property also offers 63 parking spaces.

The transaction was accompanied by CMS Hasche Sigle and albrings + müller.

Thomas Olek, CEO of publity AG: "By purchasing this attractive office property near the metropolis of Düsseldorf, we are once again demonstrating our very good market position and excellent property access. We also see value creation potential in the property, especially due to the high demand for modern office space in the region. As a result of the purchase, we receive a finder's fee and have also been commissioned for the asset management of the property."

