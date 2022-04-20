Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Suominen Corporation
20.04.2022 09:00:00

Publishing of Suominen’s Interim Report January–March 2022 on May 4, 2022

Suominen Corporation
Suominen Corporation’s press release on April 20, 2022 at 10:00. a.m. (EEST)

Suominen Corporation will publish its Interim report for January 1 – March 31, 2022 on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at approximately 9:30 a.m. (EEST).

Petri Helsky, President & CEO, and Toni Tamminen, CFO, will present the result in English in an audiocast and a conference call for analyst, investors, and media on the same day at 11:00 a.m. (EEST). The audiocast can be followed at https://suominen.videosync.fi/2022-q1-results. The recording of the audiocast and the presentation material will be available after the event at www.suominen.fi.

Conference call participants are requested to dial on:
Sweden: +46 856642651 
United Kingdom: +44 3333000804 
United States: +1 6319131422 

The confirmation code for joining the conference call is 26630687#.

The event cannot be attended on the spot.
        
SUOMINEN CORPORATION
Corporate Communications

For more information: Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications & IR, tel. +358 10 214

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2021 were EUR 443.2 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Main media
www.suominen.fi


