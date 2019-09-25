<
25.09.2019 08:00:00

Publishing of Outotec's January-September Interim Report 2019

OUTOTEC OYJ  PRESS RELEASE  SEPTEMBER 25, 2019 AT 9:00 AM

Publishing of Outotec's January-September Interim Report 2019

Outotec’s January-September Interim Report 2019 will be published on Friday, October 25, approximately at 9:00 AM Finnish time.

A teleconference hosted by President and CEO Markku Teräsvasara will be held on the same day at 2:00 PM. CFO Jari Ålgars will also be attending.

PIN: 69630041#

Finland: +358 981 710 310
Sweden: +46 856 642 651 
United Kingdom: +44 333 300 08 04 
United States: +1 855 857 06 86 

To register as a participant for the teleconference and Q&A session, please dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event using the confirmation code and numbers below. The teleconference will be recorded and published on Outotec’s website. The contact information is gathered for registration purposes only and it is not used for commercial purposes.

OUTOTEC OYJ

Rita Uotila, Vice President - Investor Relations
tel. +358 20 529 2003

e-mail: rita.uotila(at)outotec.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Main media
www.outotec.com

