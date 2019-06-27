Publicis Health Media Expands Event with New Programming, Reveals Awards Package

NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Publicis Health Media (PHM) today announced one new judge addition to its inaugural HealthFront event, taking place July 16-17 at the Classic Car Club Manhattan. Natalie Schneider, vice president digital health, Samsung, has signed on to round out the judging panel for the PHM Disruption Garage. Schneider will join Dr. Oz; Martha Stewart; and Ryan Olohan, managing director, Google Health on the PHM Disruption Garage stage.

A focal point of the HealthFront, the PHM Disruption Garage is an entrepreneurial platform for health and wellness, where health industry startups will compete for an awards package to bring their project to life.

"Healthcare is the single most personal and meaningful industry, touching every single person's life," said Schneider. "The need and opportunity for innovation is vast. I can't wait to see what solutions these startups bring to the table at the PHM Disruption Garage."

Selected submissions will be live-juried by the panel of judges during the event. The winning team will receive an award valued at more than $1 million in goods and services to help launch the product or company.

PHM has also added new content sessions as part of its provocative lineup of panels, keynotes and conversations, engaging some of the most pressing issues and prominent topics in health and wellness today. New programming includes:

How Activism is Reshaping Healthcare: Why Marketers need to pay attention to the influence of Millennials & Gen Z. As the oldest millennials enter their 40s, their generation soon will represent the majority of the pharma industry's audience. And fast on their tails are Gen Z with a whole new set of expectations. These two generations are demanding more from brands than ever before – but more importantly, they are also shaping the views of older generations right now. In this session, we will explore the impact these views are having on healthcare marketing today and in the future. And, we will hear directly from an activist about how healthcare companies can connect on a more authentic level to build trust.

The Patient Data Revolution. Patient data is more available than ever before. And in the health and wellness industry, everyone seems to have an opinion on how to best use it. But, there is a right way and a wrong way. What is best practice? What can we really achieve in the patient data revolution? In this session we will expose some of the myths associated with data use and misuse.

Taking a Stand for Innovation: The shift in text search to voice and visual search. Augmented reality becoming a pathway to trial and purchase. The integration of AI to deliver immersive experiences and bespoke content. Brands must revolutionize how they talk to consumers, and teach partners to do the same. This session will provide actionable takeaways for using emerging technology to engage with consumers further, including how to exceed expectations in order to build and deepen relationships.

Additional information about the PHM HealthFront is available in the inaugural event announcement and at www.TheHealthFront2019.com.

