



REGULATED INFORMATION

Publication relating to transparency notifications

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), January 20, 2025, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET – In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) announces that it received a transparency notification as detailed below.

BlackRock, Inc.

On January 16, 2025, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from BlackRock, Inc. and related persons. Based on the notification, BlackRock, Inc. (together with its controlled undertakings) holds 1,105,907 voting rights, consisting of 1,065,035 shares and 40,872 equivalent financial instruments, representing 2.95% of the total number of voting rights on January 14, 2025 (37,427,265).

The notification dated January 15, 2025 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification : Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights Downward crossing of the lowest threshold

: Notification by : a parent undertaking or a controlling person

: a parent undertaking or a controlling person Persons subject to the notification requirement : BlackRock, Inc. (with address at 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.) BlackRock Advisors, LLC (with address at 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. (with address at 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.) BlackRock Fund Advisors (with address at 400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.) BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association (with address at 400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.) BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited (with address at 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.) BlackRock Investment Management, LLC (with address at 1 University Square Drive, Princeton, NJ, 8540, U.S.A.)

: Date on which the threshold was crossed : January 14, 2025

: January 14, 2025 Threshold that is crossed : 3%

: 3% Denominator : 37,427,265

: 37,427,265 Notified details :

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities BlackRock, Inc. 0 0 0.00% BlackRock Advisors, LLC 1,089,161 1,031,849 2.76% BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 6,167 6,167 0.02% BlackRock Fund Advisors 255 255 0.00% BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 2,551 2,551 0.01% BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 1,080 1,080 0.00% BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 23,444 23,133 0.06% Subtotal 1,122,658 1,065,035 2.85% TOTAL 1,065,035 2.85%





B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement BlackRock Advisors, LLC Securities Lent 38,900 0.10% physical BlackRock Fund Advisors Securities Lent 200 0.00% physical BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. Contract Difference 1,772 0.00% cash TOTAL 40,872 0.10%





TOTAL (A & B) # of voting rights % of voting rights 1,105,907 2.95%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held :





BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

Trident Merger, LLC

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

BlackRock Group Limited

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

BlackRock Fund Advisors

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

Additional information : The disclosure obligation arose due to total holdings in voting rights for BlackRock, Inc. going below 3%.





*

* *

Contact:

Nyxoah

John Landry, CFO

IR@nyxoah.com



Attachment