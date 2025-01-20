|
20.01.2025 22:30:00
Publication relating to transparency notifications
REGULATED INFORMATION
Publication relating to transparency notifications
Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), January 20, 2025, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET – In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) announces that it received a transparency notification as detailed below.
BlackRock, Inc.
On January 16, 2025, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from BlackRock, Inc. and related persons. Based on the notification, BlackRock, Inc. (together with its controlled undertakings) holds 1,105,907 voting rights, consisting of 1,065,035 shares and 40,872 equivalent financial instruments, representing 2.95% of the total number of voting rights on January 14, 2025 (37,427,265).
The notification dated January 15, 2025 contains the following information:
- Reason for the
notification:
- Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
- Downward crossing of the lowest threshold
- Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person
- Persons subject to the notification requirement:
- BlackRock, Inc. (with address at 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.)
- BlackRock Advisors, LLC (with address at 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.)
- BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. (with address at 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.)
- BlackRock Fund Advisors (with address at 400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.)
- BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association (with address at 400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.)
- BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited (with address at 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.)
- BlackRock Investment Management, LLC (with address at 1 University Square Drive, Princeton, NJ, 8540, U.S.A.)
- Date on which the threshold was crossed: January 14, 2025
- Threshold that is crossed: 3%
- Denominator: 37,427,265
- Notified details:
|A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|BlackRock, Inc.
|0
|0
|0.00%
|BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|1,089,161
|1,031,849
|2.76%
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|6,167
|6,167
|0.02%
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|255
|255
|0.00%
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|2,551
|2,551
|0.01%
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|1,080
|1,080
|0.00%
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|23,444
|23,133
|0.06%
|Subtotal
|1,122,658
|1,065,035
|2.85%
|TOTAL
|1,065,035
|2.85%
|B) Equivalent financial instruments
|After the transaction
|Holders of equivalent financial instruments
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise period or date
|# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
|% of voting rights
|Settlement
|BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|Securities Lent
|38,900
|0.10%
|physical
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|Securities Lent
|200
|0.00%
|physical
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|Contract Difference
|1,772
|0.00%
|cash
|TOTAL
|40,872
|0.10%
|TOTAL (A & B)
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|1,105,907
|2.95%
- Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
Trident Merger, LLC
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
BlackRock Fund Advisors
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
- Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to total holdings in voting rights for BlackRock, Inc. going below 3%.
*
* *
Contact:
Nyxoah
John Landry, CFO
IR@nyxoah.com
Attachment
Nachrichten zu Nyxoah S.A. Registered Shs
|
13.12.24
|EQS-News: Nyxoah gibt die Markteinführung der innovativen Genio®-Therapie in England bekannt (EQS Group)
|
13.12.24
|EQS-News: Nyxoah Announces Commercial Launch of Genio® Innovative Therapy in England (EQS Group)
|
06.11.24
|EQS-News: Nyxoah gibt Finanzergebnisse für das dritte Quartal 2024 bekannt und informiert über die Unternehmensentwicklung (EQS Group)
|
06.11.24
|EQS-News: Nyxoah Reports Third Quarter Financial and Operating Results (EQS Group)
|
05.11.24
|EQS-News: Nyxoah kündigt Teilnahme an der Münchner Kapitalmarkt Konferenz und dem Deutschen Eigenkapitalforum an (EQS Group)
|
05.11.24
|Ausblick: Nyxoah mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
21.10.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Nyxoah öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
08.10.24
|EQS-News: Nyxoah Raises $27 Million through its At-the-Market Offering (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Nyxoah S.A. Registered Shs
KI gefragt: Aktien für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über eine Auswahl an Aktien, welche von einer künstlichen Intelligenz prognostiziert wurden. Diese Titel sind laut KI optimal für ein langfristiges Buy and Hold Portfolio.
Welche Meinung haben Tim Schäfer und David Kunz vom Portfolio und halten diese Titel langfristig stand? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Novartis am 13.01.2025
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerTag der Amtseinführung von Donald Trump: Feiertag an den US-Börsen -- SMI letztlich fester -- DAX steigt vorübergehend über 21'000-Punkte und schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
An den US-Börsen fand am Montag kein Handel statt. Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte zum Wochenstart höher. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich stärker und kletterte sogar auf ein Rekordhoch. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Montag teils deutlich im Plus.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}