Nyxoah Aktie [Valor: 57057992 / ISIN: BE0974358906]
20.01.2025 22:30:00

Publication relating to transparency notifications

Nyxoah
10.85 USD 0.46%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

               

REGULATED INFORMATION

Publication relating to transparency notifications

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), January 20, 2025, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) announces that it received a transparency notification as detailed below.

BlackRock, Inc.

On January 16, 2025, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from BlackRock, Inc. and related persons. Based on the notification, BlackRock, Inc. (together with its controlled undertakings) holds 1,105,907 voting rights, consisting of 1,065,035 shares and 40,872 equivalent financial instruments, representing 2.95% of the total number of voting rights on January 14, 2025 (37,427,265).

The notification dated January 15, 2025 contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification:
    • Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
    • Downward crossing of the lowest threshold
  • Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:
    • BlackRock, Inc. (with address at 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.)
    • BlackRock Advisors, LLC (with address at 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.)
    • BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. (with address at 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.)
    • BlackRock Fund Advisors (with address at 400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.)
    • BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association (with address at 400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.)
    • BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited (with address at 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.)
    • BlackRock Investment Management, LLC (with address at 1 University Square Drive, Princeton, NJ, 8540, U.S.A.)
  • Date on which the threshold was crossed: January 14, 2025
  • Threshold that is crossed: 3%
  • Denominator: 37,427,265
  • Notified details:
A) Voting rightsPrevious notificationAfter the transaction
 # of voting rights# of voting rights% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights Linked to securitiesNot linked to the securitiesLinked to securitiesNot linked to the securities
BlackRock, Inc.00 0.00% 
BlackRock Advisors, LLC1,089,1611,031,849  2.76% 
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.6,1676,167 0.02% 
BlackRock Fund Advisors255255 0.00% 
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association2,5512,551 0.01% 
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited1,0801,080 0.00% 
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC23,44423,133 0.06% 
Subtotal1,122,6581,065,035  2.85% 
 TOTAL1,065,035  2.85% 


B) Equivalent financial instrumentsAfter the transaction
Holders of equivalent financial instrumentsType of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise period or date# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised% of voting rightsSettlement
BlackRock Advisors, LLCSecurities Lent  38,9000.10%physical
BlackRock Fund AdvisorsSecurities Lent  2000.00%physical
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.Contract Difference  1,7720.00%cash
 TOTAL  40,8720.10% 


 TOTAL (A & B)# of voting rights% of voting rights 
    1,105,9072.95% 
  • Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
Trident Merger, LLC
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association

BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
BlackRock Fund Advisors

BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock Advisors, LLC

  • Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to total holdings in voting rights for BlackRock, Inc. going below 3%.

*

* *

Contact:
Nyxoah
John Landry, CFO
IR@nyxoah.com

Attachment


Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten