Nyxoah Aktie [Valor: 57057992 / ISIN: BE0974358906]
18.11.2024 22:30:00

Publication relating to transparency notifications

Nyxoah
8.20 USD -0.49%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

                

REGULATED INFORMATION

Publication relating to transparency notifications

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), November 18, 2024, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) announces that it received a transparency notification as detailed below.

On November 15, 2024, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from ResMed Inc. following the passive crossing of a threshold. Based on the notification, ResMed Inc. holds 1,727,864 voting rights, representing 4.62% of the total number of voting rights on October 9, 2024 (37,389,015).

The notification dated November 5, 2024 contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: passive crossing of a threshold
  • Notification by: a person that notifies alone
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:
    • ResMed Inc. (with address at 9001 Spectrum Center Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92123, USA)
  • Date on which the threshold was crossed: October 9, 2024
  • Threshold that is crossed: 5%
  • Denominator: 37,389,015
  • Notified details:
A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction

  		# of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights
Holders of voting rights
  		Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities
ResMed Inc. 1,619,756 1,727,864
 
 
 

  		TOTAL 1,727,864 0 4.62% 0.00%
  • Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: No indirect holding of voting securities. ResMed Inc. is not a controlled entity.

*

* *

Contact:
Nyxoah
John Landry, CFO
IR@nyxoah.com

Attachment


