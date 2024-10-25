Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Nyxoah
Publication relating to transparency notifications

Nyxoah
REGULATED INFORMATION

Publication relating to transparency notifications

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), October 25, 2024, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) announces that it received a transparency notification as detailed below.

Vestal Point Capital

On October 23, 2024, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from Vestal Point Capital following an acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights. Based on the notification, Vestal Point Capital holds 3,000,688 voting rights, representing 8.03% of the total number of voting rights on October 9, 2024 (37,389,015).

The notification dated October 22, 2024 contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:
    • Vestal Point Capital, LLC (with address at 632 Broadway, Suite 602, New York, NY 10012, USA)
    • Vestal Point Capital, LP (with address at 632 Broadway, Suite 602, New York, NY 10012, USA)
    • Ryan Wilder (with address at 632 Broadway, Suite 602, New York, NY 10012, USA)
  • Date on which the threshold was crossed: October 9, 2024
  • Threshold that is crossed: 5%
  • Denominator: 37,389,015
  • Notified details:
A) Voting rightsPrevious notificationAfter the transaction
 # of voting rights# of voting rights% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights Linked to securitiesNot linked to the securitiesLinked to securitiesNot linked to the securities
Ryan Wilder0000.00%0.00%
Vestal Point Capital, LLC0000.00%0.00%
Vestal Point Capital, LP3,000,6883,000,68808.03%0.00%
Subtotal3,000,6883,000,688 8.03% 
 TOTAL3,000,68808.03%0.00%
  • Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: Vestal Point Capital, LP (investment manager) is controlled by Vestal Point Capital, LLC (general partner). Vestal Point Capital, LLC is controlled by Mr. Ryan Wilder (managing member).
  • Additional information: Vestal Point Capital, LP is the investment management company that can exercise the voting rights at its discretion, in the absence of specific instruction.

*

* *

Contact:
Nyxoah
Loic Moreau, CFO
IR@nyxoah.com

