Publication Relating to a Transparency Notification

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), December 8, 2023, 10.30pm CET / 4.30pm ET – In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) announces that it received a transparency notification as detailed below.

On December 6, 2023, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from Deerfield Partners, L.P. indicating that Deerfield Partners, L.P. crossed the 3% threshold on November 30, 2023, after which Deerfield Partners, L.P. holds 856,085 shares, representing 2.99% of the total number of voting rights on November 30, 2023 (28,673,985).

The notification dated December 6, 2023 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights Downward crossing of the lowest threshold

Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement: James E. Flynn Deerfield Partners, L.P. (with address at 345 Park Ave S., 12th FL, New York, NY 10010 United States) Deerfield Mgmt, L.P. (with address at 345 Park Ave S., 12th FL, New York, NY 10010 United States) J.E. Flynn Capital, LLC (with address at 345 Park Ave S., 12th FL, New York, NY 10010 United States) Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (with address at 345 Park Ave S., 12th FL, New York, NY 10010 United States) Flynn Management LLC (with address at 345 Park Ave S., 12th FL, New York, NY 10010 United States)

Date on which the threshold was crossed: November 30, 2023

Threshold that is crossed: 3%

Denominator: 28,673,985

Notified details:





A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the

securities Linked to securities Not linked to the

securities James E. Flynn 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Deerfield Partners, L.P. 899,300 856,085 0 2.99% 0.00% Subtotal 899,300 856,085 2.99% TOTAL 856,085 0 2.99% 0.00%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: Deerfield Partners, L.P. is controlled by (i) Deerfield Mgmt L.P., which is controlled by J.E. Flynn Capital, LLC and (ii) Deerfield Management Company, L.P., which is controlled by Flynn Management LLC. Both Flynn Management LLC and J.E. Flynn Capital, LLC are controlled by James E. Flynn.

Additional information: a sale of shares by Deerfield Partners, L.P.

Contact:

Nyxoah

David DeMartino, Chief Strategy Officer

david.demartino@nyxoah.com

+1 310 310 1313

