Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’144 0.8%  SPI 16’165 0.8%  Dow 42’208 0.2%  DAX 18’935 -0.3%  Euro 0.9499 0.7%  EStoxx50 4’928 -0.3%  Gold 2’658 0.0%  Bitcoin 54’128 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8491 0.7%  Öl 74.3 -1.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Top News
VW-Aktie leichter: Tarifrunde bei Volkswagen mit Warnung gestartet - "Die Situation ist ernst"
Galderma-Aktie dennoch schwächer: Hoffnungsträger Nemolizumab zeigt laut neuen Daten langfristige Wirkung
Visa-Aktie nach Kursknick wenig verändert: US-Regierung mit Klage gegen Visa
APG-Aktie freundlich: APG darf weiter Werbeflächen bei ZVV vermarkten
Erster Zinsschritt der Fed: Wer sind die Profiteure?
Suche...

OSB Group Aktie [Valor: 57624217 / ISIN: GB00BLDRH360]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.09.2024 13:49:47

PUBLICATION OF SUPPLEMENTARY PROSPECTUS

OSB Group
3.87 GBP 1.15%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Issuer LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC

(the "Company” or "Issuer”)

The Company announces today that a supplementary prospectus dated 25 September 2024 to the base prospectus dated 14 May 2024 (the "Base Prospectus"), in relation to the establishment of its £3,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme (the "EMTN Programme”) has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and is available for viewing.

To view the full document, paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

https://www.osb.co.uk/investors/debt-investors/emtn-programme/

A copy of the supplementary prospectus will also be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

OSB GROUP PLC

Alastair Pate                                                 
Group Head of Investor Relations
Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk                                t: 01634 838 973

Jens Bech
Group Commercial Director                                    t: 01634 835 796

Brunswick                                                                            
Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer                                 t: 020 7404 5959 

Notes to Editors

About OSB Group PLC

OneSavings Bank plc (OSB) began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.


Nachrichten zu OSB Group PLC Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu OSB Group PLC Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Progressive, TransDigm & Dollarama mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:

✅ Progressive
✅ TransDigm
✅ Dollarama

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Progressive, TransDigm & Dollarama mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

11:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
09:37 SMI wieder über 12.000er-Marke
09:32 Marktüberblick: Autowerte mit chinesischen Stimuli gesucht
06:18 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Allzeithoch im Blick
02:45 Fresh from the Trading Room: Commodities comeback
24.09.24 Julius Bär: 9.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf ASML Holding NV
24.09.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Nestlé, Roche, UBS
24.09.24 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Progressive, TransDigm & Dollarama mit François Bloch
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’579.55 19.83 7CSSMU
Short 12’837.54 13.90 U4B7SU
Short 13’327.17 8.83 UIPBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’142.69 25.09.2024 13:36:34
Long 11’581.45 19.20 UGWSFU
Long 11’298.32 13.29 UBS8YU
Long 10’839.34 8.83 SSQMSU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum der Franken gegenüber Euro und Dollar zulegt
ams-OSRAM-Aktie von Kaufempfehlung angetrieben: Zeitplan für Reverse Split bei ams-OSRAM steht
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Nachmittag in Grün
Deutscher Finanzminister: Abwehr von UniCredit Sache der Commerzbank - Aktie steigt dennoch an
Krypto-Millionäre auf dem Vormarsch
Frankenaufwertung und Zinspolitik: Diese Massnahmen der SNB erwartet ein Experte bis 2025
US-Wahl: Analyst prognostiziert wohin es für den Goldpreis geht
Grösste Verkäufer des KI-Gewinners: US-Investmenthäuser werfen reihenweise NVIDIA-Aktien aus den Depots
Morgan Stanley: Margensorgen bei NVIDIA übertrieben - Potenzial bleibt stark
SNB-Entscheid wirft Schatten voraus: SMI legt zu -- DAX tiefer -- Shanghai Composite und Hang Seng letztlich weiter stark

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten