Publication of Prosus Shareholder Circular and Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

1. INTRODUCTION

Prosus (Euronext Amsterdam: PRX; JSE: PRX) shareholders ("Prosus shareholders" or "Shareholders") are referred to the announcement made by the board of directors of Prosus ("Prosus Board") on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 ("Announcement") in relation to Prosus's intention to implement a proposed transaction involving, among other things, a voluntary exchange offer in terms of which, among other things, the holders of the N ordinary shares ("Naspers N Ordinary Shares") in the share capital of Naspers Limited ("Naspers") will be entitled, subject to the terms and conditions of the exchange offer, to exchange some of their Naspers N Ordinary Shares for newly issued ordinary shares N in the share capital of Prosus ("Prosus Ordinary Shares N") in accordance with the exchange ratio for the offer ("Proposed Transaction").

The Proposed Transaction is expected to result in a significant value unlock for Naspers and Prosus shareholders at the time of the transaction and in the future. The group is confronted with a complex structural issue related to the size of Naspers on the SWIX and the group believes the Proposed Transaction clearly presents the steps to a practical and simple end state, while preserving all future optionality to take further steps to reduce the discount to the group‘s net asset value ("NAV"). In addition, the Proposed Transaction is expected to:

- meaningfully and sustainably reduce Naspers's overweight position on the SWIX, thereby directly addressing what is believed to be a key driver of the discount to Naspers NAV;

- increase the Prosus free float materially, with an expected commensurate increase in overall trading liquidity, market index weightings and positive trading dynamics;

- maintain the current voting position, the legal entity structure and group tax situation of Naspers and Prosus; and

- maintain our operational, strategic and financial flexibility to create value over the long term and take further value creating actions.

Prosus shareholders were advised in the Announcement that their approval of certain matters relating to the Proposed Transaction is required and that further details would be provided for this purpose in due course, including documents relating to the convocation of a Prosus extraordinary general meeting.

The Prosus Board is pleased to announce that the notice that convenes the extraordinary general meeting of Prosus shareholders ("EGM Notice") to be held virtually at 14:00 (CET/SAST) on Friday, 9 July 2021 ("EGM") has been made available by Prosus today. At the EGM, the Shareholders will consider and, if deemed fit, adopt the resolution required to be adopted by the Shareholders to implement the Proposed Transaction.

In addition, a circular to the Shareholders has been made available by Prosus today ("Circular"). The Circular, among other things:

- explains the Proposed Transaction, its expected benefits for Prosus and all stakeholders, including Shareholders, and its expected benefits for the Naspers N Shareholders;

- provides Shareholders with further information regarding the Proposed Transaction; and

- incorporates the EGM Notice.

The EGM Notice, the Circular as well as other relevant EGM documents ("EGM Materials") are available upon request and free of charge at the office of Prosus, Gustav Mahlerplein 5, 1082 MS Amsterdam, email: corpsec@prosus.com or via www.prosus.com/investors/egm. The EGM Materials documents can also be digitally provided via ABN AMRO Bank, email: ava@nl.abnamro.com.

In South Africa, additional print copies of the EGM Materials, including the Circular, can be obtained from the offices of Prosus's JSE Sponsor, Investec Bank Limited, at their address provided in the "Corporate Information" section of the Circular during normal business hours from today, 27 May 2021, up to and including the date of the EGM, being Friday, 9 July 2021.

The Capitalised terms not defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed thereto in the Circular.

2. RESOLUTION AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

The EGM will be held virtually at 14:00 (CET/SAST) on Friday, 9 July 2021. Formally, the EGM will be held at ABN AMRO, Gustav Mahlerlaan 10, 1082 PP Amsterdam, the Netherlands, where Shareholders will consider and, if deemed fit, adopt the resolution (as set out in the EGM Notice).

In summary, at the EGM, a resolution will be proposed to the General Meeting, comprising of the following components:

- approve the Exchange Offer pursuant to section 2:107a of the Dutch Civil Code and section 24.1 of the Articles of Association;

- approve the Prosus Articles Amendment;

- designate the Board as the corporate body authorised to issue shares and exclude or limit pre-emptive rights; and

- authorise the Board to resolve that the company acquires shares in its own capital.

Please refer to the EGM Notice for a detailed description of the proposal to be voted on by Shareholders at the EGM, as well as the procedure to be followed by Shareholders in order to exercise their votes at the EGM. Shareholders should consider the Circular and EGM Notice in full.

3. SALIENT DATES OF THE EGM AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION

The following indicative timetable sets out the expected dates for the EGM and the Proposed Transaction:

2021 Last day to trade in Prosus Ordinary Shares N on the JSE

and the A2X to be recorded in the Prosus securities

register to be eligible to participate at the EGM Tuesday, 8 June Last day to trade in Prosus Ordinary Shares N on

Euronext Amsterdam to be recorded in the Prosus

securities register to be eligible to participate at the EGM Wednesday, 9 June Record date to be eligible to vote and participate in the

EGM Friday, 11 June EGM held virtually at ABN AMRO, Gustav

Mahlerlaan 10, 1082 PP Amsterdam, the

Netherlands, commencing at 14:00 Friday, 9 July Results of the General Meeting expected to be released

on SENS on Friday, 9 July Prospectus is issued and the Exchange Offer opens

on Monday, 12 July Last day to trade in Naspers N Ordinary Shares to be

able to participate in the Exchange Offer Tuesday, 10 August Naspers N Ordinary Shares trade "ex" the entitlement to

participate in the Exchange Offer Wednesday, 11 August Cash value for fractional entitlements announced on JSE

and A2X on Thursday, 12 August Exchange Offer closes on Friday, 13 August Record date for the Exchange Offer at 17:00 on Friday, 13 August Issue of New Prosus Ordinary Shares N and Settlement

of the Exchange Offer on Euronext, the JSE and A2X,

and listing of such New Prosus Ordinary Shares N

effective, and implementation of the Prosus B Share

Transaction and the Prosus A Share Capitalisation Issue,

on Monday, 16 August These dates and times are subject to change and references to time are to Central European Summer Time/South African Standard Time. Any material changes will be announced in a press release published on www.share-exchange-offer.com and on SENS and the ANS. Prosus Shareholders (or their authorised representatives) who wish to attend the EGM virtually and/or to vote virtually during the EGM must register electronically with ABN AMRO (via www.abnamro.com/evoting) or via their intermediaries at which their shares are administered, following the record date and no later than Friday 2 July 2021 at 17:30 at the latest. Prosus Shareholders intending to electronically grant proxies along with voting instructions must do so by no later than 17:30 on Friday, 2 July 2021. The full details concerning the Exchange Offer, including in respect of the delivery and settlement of the New Prosus Ordinary Shares N to the Naspers N Shareholders that participate in the Exchange Offer will subject to, inter alia, the approval of the Resolution at the EGM, be contained in the Prospectus expected to be issued by Prosus on Monday, 12 July 2021.

4. CROSS-HOLDING AGREEMENT

Shareholders are advised that on 27 May 2021, Prosus and Naspers entered into the Cross-Holding Agreement, which regulates certain matters arising in relation to the Cross-Holding Arrangement as part of the implementation of the Proposed Transaction. The Cross-Holding Agreement is intended to ensure the efficient and effective ongoing interaction between Prosus and Naspers by eliminating the need for round-tripping of cash or assets in the Cross-Holding Structure thereby removing financial and administrative inefficiencies. The Cross-Holding Agreement and the Prosus Articles Amendment together give effect to the Cross-Holding Arrangement.

The rights and obligations of the parties under the Cross-Holding Agreement are subject to certain conditions precedent, including the Exchange Offer becoming unconditional in accordance with its terms.

A copy of the Cross-Holding Agreement has been made available at www.prosus.com/investors/egm and www.share-exchange-offer.com.

