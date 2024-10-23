Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Octopus Apollo VCT Aktie [Valor: 2752469 / ISIN: GB00B17B3479]
23.10.2024 14:35:00

Publication of Prospectus

Octopus Apollo VCT
0.48 GBP 8.57%
Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Publication of Prospectus

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) has issued a prospectus, dated 23 October 2024, relating to a proposed offer for subscription for ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the Company (‘New Shares’) to raise up to £50 million with an over-allotment of up to a further £25 million (the ‘Offer’), following the approval of the prospectus from the Financial Conduct Authority.

Pursuant to an agreement dated 23 October 2024 relating to the Offer between, inter alia, the Company and Octopus Investments Limited, the Company’s portfolio manager (the ‘Portfolio Manager’), which constitutes a related party transaction falling within UK Listing Rule 8.2.1R, the Portfolio Manager will receive:

  • an initial charge of 3 per cent. of the gross funds raised under the Offer by the Company; and
  • a further charge of up to 2.5 per cent of gross funds raised under the Offer by the Company from investors who have not invested their money through a financial intermediary ('Direct Investors'); and
  • an additional ongoing charge of 0.5% of the net asset value of the investment amount received by the Company under the Offer from Direct Investors, payable for up to nine years, provided the Direct Investors continue to hold the New Shares.

The Board of the Company believes that the above arrangements are fair and reasonable as far as the shareholders of the Company are concerned and have been so advised by Howard Kennedy Corporate Services LLP, as sponsor to the Company.

The Offer is now open and will close on or before 5 April 2025 for the 2024/2025 tax year and on 22 October 2025 for the 2025/2026 tax year, or earlier if the Offer is fully subscribed. The Board of the Company reserves the right to close the Offer earlier.

The prospectus will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

and on the Company’s website

https://octopusinvestments.com/apollo-vct/

For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53


Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’622.93 19.71 BSSMGU
Short 12’872.73 13.78 UIBISU
Short 13’341.95 8.98 SS0MDU
SMI-Kurs: 12’130.49 23.10.2024 14:26:32
Long 11’621.70 19.56 UGWSFU
Long 11’337.58 13.47 UBS8YU
Long 10’877.01 8.85 SSQMSU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

