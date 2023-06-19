Publication of a transparency notification – Regulated information

(Article 14 of the law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings)

Mortsel, Belgium – June 19, 2023



According to Agfa-Gevaert NV’s bylaws, the threshold as from which a shareholding needs to be disclosed, has been set at 3%, 5% and a multiple of 5%.

In conformity with the Law of May 2, 2007 regarding the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies, Agfa-Gevaert (Euronext: AGFB) discloses the following declaration:

Sheffield Asset Management, L.L.C. declared on June 15, 2023, that it has crossed the 3% threshold downwards on June 14, 2023 (denominator is 154,820,528).

Full chain of controlled undertakings

Sheffield Asset Management, L.L.C. acting on behalf of Sheffield Partners, L.P. ("the Fund"). Sheffield Asset Management, L.L.C. is the general partner of the Fund and exercises the voting rights associated with the shares held in the Fund. Sheffield Asset Management, L.L.C. has two members, Brian J. Feltzin, Trustee of the Brian J. Feltzin Revocable Trust, u/a/d May 11, 2004 (the Managing Member) and Allison Feltzin (the Non-Managing Member). Brian J. Feltzin and Allison Feltzin are not the beneficial owners of the shares, which are owned by the Fund. Sheffield Asset Management Llc is not a controlled entity.

Additional information

Sheffield Asset Management, L.L.C. is the investment management company that exercises the voting rights of Sheffield Partners, L.P. at its discretion in the absence of specific instructions.

Notifications of important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of

May 2, 2007 or Agfa-Gevaert NV’s bylaws, should be sent to viviane.dictus@agfa.com.

About Agfa-Gevaert

The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology and IT solutions with over 150 years of experience. The Group holds three divisions: Radiology Solutions, HealthCare IT and Digital Print & Chemicals. They develop, manufacture and market analogue and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for specific industrial applications and for the printing industry. In 2022, the Group (including the Offset Solutions division) realized a turnover of 1,857 million Euro.

Contact:

Viviane Dictus

Director Corporate Communications

tel. ++32 0 3 444 7124

e-mail: viviane.dictus@agfa.com

