Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’790 0.2%  SPI 15’392 0.3%  Dow 39’138 0.3%  DAX 17’961 0.0%  Euro 0.9613 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’001 0.4%  Gold 2’174 0.7%  Bitcoin 63’933 1.9%  Dollar 0.8772 0.0%  Öl 83.9 1.9% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335On113454047Swiss Re12688156Stadler Rail217818Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Novo Nordisk129508879Meyer Burger10850379Holcim1221405ABB1222171Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Swiss Re-Aktie: Über 150 Jahre Konzerngeschichte
Ausblick: LANXESS stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Ausblick: Rheinmetall legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
IWF prognostiziert sinkende Ölpreise im Jahr 2024 - Risiken bleiben bestehen
Neueste FinTech-Studie: Schweiz fällt in puncto Attraktivität hinter Schweden zurück
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

EVS Broadcast Equipment Aktie [Valor: 2138326 / ISIN: BE0003820371]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.03.2024 18:30:00

PUBLICATION OF A TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION

finanzen.net zero EVS Broadcast Equipment-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

EVS Broadcast Equipment
34.45 EUR 3.61%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Publication on March 13, 2024 at 18:30 CET after market closing
Regulated information
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

PUBLICATION OF A TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION

(Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

On March 11, 2024, EVS Broadcast Equipment has received a transparency notification indicating that Degroof Petercam Asset Management SA now holds 3.04% of the voting rights of the company. Degroof Petercam Asset Management has therefore crossed the threshold of 3%.

The notification, dated March 11, 2024, contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notification by: A person that notifies alone
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement: Degroof Petercam Asset Management SA, Rue Guimard 18, 1040 Brussels
  • Transaction date: March 5, 2024
  • Threshold that is crossed (in %): 3%
  • Denominator: 14,327,024
A) Voting rightsPrevious notificationAfter the transaction
 # voting rights# voting rights% voting rights
Holders of voting rights Linked to securitiesNot linked to the securitiesLinked to securitiesNot linked to the securities
Degroof Petercam Asset management SA428,241434,933   
 TOTAL434,933 3.04% 

 

B) Equivalent financial instrumentsAfter the transaction
Holders of equivalent financial instrumentsType of financial
Instruments		Expiration
date		Exercise period or date# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised% of voting rightsSettlement
       
 TOTAL  00.00% 

 

TOTAL (A & B) # voting rights% of voting rights
 TOTAL (A & B)434,9333.04%
  • Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: Degroof Petercam Asset Management has been empowered to exercise the voting rights related to the securities held by Argenta Pension Fund, Argenta Pension Fund Defensive, Argenta DP Dynamic Allocation and Argenta DP Defensive Allocation.

Degroof Petercam Asset Management may exercise the voting rights at its sole discretion in the absence of specific instructions. Degroof Petercam Asset Management is controlled by Bank Degroof Petercam SA.

  • Additional information: the Bank Degroof Petercam SA has used the exemption of the obligation to aggregate the participations (cf art. 21 of the Royal Decree of 14/02/2008 on disclosure of major holdings.

This press release and the notification are available on the EVS website (www.evs.com).

EVS values transparency and compliance with regulatory obligations and is committed to keeping its shareholders and stakeholders informed about developments that may impact the ownership structure. EVS remains focused on its strategic objectives and is confident in its ability to deliver value to its shareholders.

Shareholders must declare their ownership in EVS shares as soon as their shareholding passes over/under the 3% threshold (required by Company Statutes) and any multiple of 5% thresholds (required by Belgian Law). Notifications of important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of May 2, 2007 and the EVS's bylaws, should be sent to the company (by email corpcom@evs.com or fax +32 4 361 7089) and to the FSMA. The current number of shares (denominator) to be taken into account is 14,327,024 shares.

For more information, please contact:



Veerle De Wit, CFO*
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium
Tel: +32 4 361 70 04.  E-Mail:corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com
* representing a SRL


Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the business, financial condition, and results of operations of EVS and its affiliates. These statements are based on the current expectations or beliefs ’f EVS's management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties relate to changes in technology and market requirements, the company’s concentration on one industry, decline in demand for the company’s products and those of its affiliates, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition which could cause the actual results or performance of the company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. EVS undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About EVS
EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day – and in real-time.
The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371.
For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

 

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Immobiliensanierung mit KI – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch & Martina Bühler von Scandens

Gebäude­analysen und Sanierungs­planung – so einfach wie noch nie. Der Klimawandel gehört zu den grössten und dringendsten Heraus­forderungen unserer Zeit.
Martina Bühler, Head Marketing bei Scandens diskutiert mit David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss), und Investmentstratege François Bloch, wie Künstliche Intelligenz der Immobilienbranche hilft schnelle und einfache Renovierungsplanung zu ermöglichen.
Neben ihrer Tätigkeit beim ETH Spin-off spielt das Thema Nachhaltigkeit auch in dem von Martina Bühler gegründeten Verein: «Greenwishing» ein grosse Rolle.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Immobiliensanierung mit KI – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch & Martina Bühler von Scandens

Inside Trading & Investment

11:56 Börse Aktuell – Willkommen 18.000-Punkte-Marke
09:15 Marktüberblick: Porsche-Aktie nach Zahlen im Rallymodus
09:13 SMI bleibt im Rally-Modus
07:17 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – 18‘000-Punkte-Marke im Blick
02:45 Fresh from the Trading Room: Season to Sow
12.03.24 Flughafen Zürich wieder im Aufwind?
12.03.24 Julius Bär: 8.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf UniCredit SpA
12.03.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Roche, Swiss Re, UBS
12.03.24 Immobiliensanierung mit KI – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch & Martina Bühler von Scandens
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’245.60 19.95 0QSSMU
Short 12’513.87 13.61 SSMFBU
Short 12’970.90 8.85 OGSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’790.46 13.03.2024 17:31:59
Long 11’340.00 19.89
Long 11’036.29 13.85 S5TMZU
Long 10’560.89 8.88 SSOMRU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Neueinsteiger mit Potenzial: "Perfekte Aktien"-Liste - Diese Titel sollten Anleger kennen
Krypto-Wahn 2024: Neue Coins fluten den Markt - welche haben Potenzial?
Porsche-Aktie höher: Porsche erzielt mehr Umsatz und Ergebnis - Dividende kräftig angehoben
NVIDIA-Aktie fällt nach Klage wegen Urheberrechtsverletzung
Tom Lee erwartet Bitcoin-Kurssteigerung auf 150'000 US-Dollar bis zum Jahresende
BKW-Aktie im Rallymodus: BKW erleidet 2023 Verlust im Dienstleistungsgeschäft - Energiekonzern räumt auf
VW-Aktie von China-Sorgen belastet: Volkswagen im abgelaufenen Geschäftsjahr mit Plus bei Umsatz und operativem Gewinn
Statt Super Micro Computer-Aktie - Bei diesen vier KI-Aktien sieht Jim Cramer grösseres Potential
On-Aktie an der NYSE dennoch tiefrot: On steigert Gewinn deutlich - Vorerst keine Dividende
Goldpreis: Massenflucht in Gold-Futures

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit