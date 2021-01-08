Publication in Accordance With Article 15 of the Law of May 2, 2007 on Disclosure of Major Holdings

Unifiedpost Group SA (symbol Euronext Brussels: UPG) has completed the acquisitions of 100% of the shares of (i) Akti SA, a Belgian public limited liability company having its registered office at Cantersteen 10, 1000 Brussels, registered with the Crossroads Bank of Enterprises under number 0882.583.501, (ii) BanqUP SRL, a Belgian private limited liability company, having its registered office at Grotesteenweg 616A, 2600 Berchem, registered with the Crossroads Bank of Enterprises under number 0664.929.753 and (iii) 21 Grams Holding AB, a Swedish company, having its registered office at Humlegårdsgatan 20, 114 46 Stockholm, Sweden, with company number 559024-4132.

In the framework of each acquisition, a part of the purchase price is converted into loans granted by the sellers to the Company or into a deferred payment.

Subsequently, the Company has issued 359,494 new shares in consideration for the contribution in kind of the receivables resulting from the vendor loans and the receivables resulting from the deferred payment.

Thereafter, the Company has issued 120,000 new shares following the exercise of the following subscription rights:

3.500 subscription rights « ESOP (2015) » at 18.30 EUR; 1.500 subscription rights « ESOP (2015) » at 18.37 EUR; 2.000 subscription rights « ESOP (2015) » at 34.00 EUR; and 5.000 subscription rights « Investment » at 100.00 EUR.

After the forementioned issuances of the new shares, the share capital of the Company increases to EUR 259,806,199.46 represented by 30,881,484 shares without mention of nominal value. Each of these shares gives one voting right at the general meeting of shareholders and, together, represent the denominator for the purposes of notifications under the transparency regulations.

Additionally, a total of 169,022 subscription rights are still outstanding. These subscription rights comprise 100,000 "Key Man” subscription rights, 48,000 "ESOP (2015)” subscription rights, of which 1,000 have not been allocated, and 21,022 "Investment” subscription rights. Each subscription right entitles its holder to 10 ordinary shares of the Company upon exercise. In the event of a conversion of the subscription rights, the transaction would result in the creation of a maximum of 1,690,220 shares with the same number of voting rights.

This information, as well as the shareholder structure, can be consulted on the website of the Company: www.unifiedpost.com/en/investor-relations/shareholder-information.

About Unifiedpost Group

Unifiedpost Group wants to become the leading cloud-based platform for SME business services built on "Documents”, "Identity” and "Payments”. Unifiedpost operates and develops a 100% cloud-based platform for administrative and financial services that allows real-time and seamless connections between Unifiedpost’s customers, their suppliers, their customers and other parties along the financial value chain. With its one-stop-shop solutions, Unifiedpost Group’s mission is to make administrative and financial processes simple and smart for its customers. Since its founding in 2001, Unifiedpost Group has grown significantly, expanding to offices in 15 countries throughout Europe, with more than 350 million documents processed in 2019, reaching over 400,000 SMEs and more than 250 Corporates across its platform today.

Noteworthy facts and figures:

Established in 2001, with a proven track record

2019 pro-forma turnover € 69 million

750+ employees throughout Europe

350+ million documents processed in 2019

Diverse portfolio of clients across a wide variety of industries (banking, leasing, utilities, media, telecommunications, travel, social security service providers, public organisations, etc.) ranging from large internationals to SMEs

Unifiedpost Payments, a fully owned subsidiary, is recognised as a payment institution by the National Bank of Belgium

Certified Swift partner

International M&A track record

Listed on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels, symbol: UPG

(*) Warning about future statements: The statements contained herein may contain forecasts, future expectations, opinions and other future-oriented statements concerning the expected further performance of Unifiedpost Group on the markets in which it is active. Such future-oriented statements are based on the current insights and assumptions of management concerning future events. They naturally include known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which seem justified at the time that the statements are made, but may possibly turn out to be inaccurate. The actual results, performance or events may differ essentially from the results, performance or events which are expressed or implied in such future-oriented statements. Except where required by the applicable legislation, Unifiedpost Group shall assume no obligation to update, elucidate or improve future-oriented statements in this press release in the light of new information, future events or other elements and shall not be held liable on that account. The reader is warned not to rely unduly on future-oriented statements.

Unifiedpost Group SA

Avenue Reine Astrid 92 A

1310 La Hulpe

VAT BE 0886.277.617 (RLE Brabant Wallon)

(the "Company”)

