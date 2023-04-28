Publication annual report 2022 and convocation of the Ordinary General Meeting on May 31 2023

Ghent, April 28, 2023 – 18.30 CET – Press release / Regulated information

Following the publication of its annual figures on 30 March 2023, and to announce the Annual General Meeting of 31 May 2023, ABO-Group announces today its annual report for 2022. The annual report can be consulted on the ABO-Group's website: https://www.abo-group.eu/en/investors/shareholder-information/shareholders-meetings/ .

There you will find the following documents:

Convocation ordinary general meeting 2023

Information for the shareholders

Ballot paper ordinary general meeting 2023

Procuration ordinary general meeting 2023

Statutory Annual accounts 2022

Report from the commissioner on the statutory financial accounts 2022

Report from the commissioner on the consolidated financial accounts 2022

About ABO-Group

ABO-Group Environment is a specialized, listed engineering office focusing on geotechnology, environment and soil remediation. Through its Consultancy and Testing & Monitoring departments, ABO-Group operates in Belgium, the Netherlands and France, as well as internationally. ABO-Group guarantees its clients a sustainable solution. Please consult the ABO-Group website ( www.abo-group.eu ) for a more detailed description of the activities of the Group.

For more information:

Frank De Palmenaer

CEO ABO-GROUP Environment NV

frank.depalmenaer@abo-group.eu

T +32 (0)4 96 59 88 88

Derbystraat 255, Maaltecenter Building G, B-9051 Ghent (SDW), Belgium

