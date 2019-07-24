+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
24.07.2019 22:24:00

Public Services and Procurement Canada rehabilitation projects on the Trent-Severn Waterway National Historic Site

TRENTON, ON, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is delivering on heritage infrastructure, creating good jobs and stimulating local economies.

Trent-Severn Waterway National Historic Site - Dam 1 (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

Today, on behalf of the Government of Canada, Neil Ellis, Member of Parliament for Bay of Quinte, was pleased to highlight the progress of Parks Canada's multi-year program of work on the Trent-Severn Waterway (TSW) National Historic Site.

Public Services and Procurement Canada awarded construction management contracts to cover four sections of the 386-km waterway system. This will ensure that the dozens of multi-million dollar projects are completed in a timely and fiscally responsible manner.

The joint venture of Maple Reinders and Construction Demathieu & Bard (Maple CDB) was awarded the contract for the southern portion of the projects that extends from Trenton, Ontario, at Lake Ontario to Healey Falls, north of Campbellford. Maple CDB is managing eight projects valued at $190 million along this stretch of the TSW. In April 2019, Maple CDB awarded two projects to Pomerleau of Saint-Georges, Quebec, to rehabilitate Dam 1 in Trenton ($30 million) and Dam 3 in Quinte West ($33 million). Construction on Dam 1 began in July and Dam 3 will start in August, with both projects expected to be completed in 2022.

Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook

 

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:31
Nicht nur im Kühlschrank, sondern auch im Depot ein Hit!
09:58
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf Spotify Technology SA, Netflix, Walt Disney Co
09:50
Vontobel: Nestlé, Novartis, Roche mal anders
09:11
SMI auf Richtungssuche
06:11
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Starke Leistung der Käufer / Sonova – Neues Allzeithoch im Blick
23.07.19
Zahlenflut und Pluszeichen am Schweizer Aktienmarkt I BX Swiss I Aktien
22.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.07.19
Schroders: Warum Anleger Unternehmensanleihen unterschätzen könnten
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Zahlenflut und Pluszeichen am Schweizer Aktienmarkt I BX Swiss I Aktien

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dieser Haken verhindert noch die vollständige Cannabis-Legalisierung in den USA
Britisches Pfund gibt Gewinne wieder ab - Euro weiter unter 1,10 Franken
UBS-Aktie zieht an: UBS steigert unerwartet Gewinn
Clariant-Aktie bricht ein: CEO Ernesto Occhiello tritt zurück - Hariolf Kottmann übernimmt
ams-Aktie legen kräftig zu: Deutliches Umsatzplus im zweiten Quartal
Airopack-Aktie verdoppelt Kurs: Vereinbarung mit Hauptgläubigern getroffen
Snap-Aktie springt vorbörslich hoch: Snapchat-Mutter Snap kann Umsatz deutlich steigern
Wall Street schlussendlich in Grün -- SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX geht deutlich höher aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Umbau reisst Deutsche Bank noch tiefer in die Verlustzone als gedacht - Aktie sackt ab
Lonza-Aktie mit zwischenzeitlichem Allzeithoch: Wachstum im ersten Halbjahr dank Pharma-Biotech-Geschäft

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schliesst uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX verabschiedet sich etwas fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab zur Wochenmitte ab. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX verzeichnete einen leichten Gewinn. An den US-Börsen ging es am Mittwoch in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Börsen wiesen am Mittwoch überwiegend grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB