Public Services and Procurement Canada rehabilitation projects on the Trent-Severn Waterway National Historic Site

TRENTON, ON, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is delivering on heritage infrastructure, creating good jobs and stimulating local economies.

Today, on behalf of the Government of Canada, Neil Ellis, Member of Parliament for Bay of Quinte, was pleased to highlight the progress of Parks Canada's multi-year program of work on the Trent-Severn Waterway (TSW) National Historic Site.



Public Services and Procurement Canada awarded construction management contracts to cover four sections of the 386-km waterway system. This will ensure that the dozens of multi-million dollar projects are completed in a timely and fiscally responsible manner.

The joint venture of Maple Reinders and Construction Demathieu & Bard (Maple CDB) was awarded the contract for the southern portion of the projects that extends from Trenton, Ontario, at Lake Ontario to Healey Falls, north of Campbellford. Maple CDB is managing eight projects valued at $190 million along this stretch of the TSW. In April 2019, Maple CDB awarded two projects to Pomerleau of Saint-Georges, Quebec, to rehabilitate Dam 1 in Trenton ($30 million) and Dam 3 in Quinte West ($33 million). Construction on Dam 1 began in July and Dam 3 will start in August, with both projects expected to be completed in 2022.

