01.06.2020 21:53:00

Public Notice - Update: Reduced hours for LaSalle Causeway

KINGSTON, ON, June 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise marine users that although Parks Canada has decided to re-open the Rideau Canal, important infrastructure work is ongoing at the Jones Falls and Kingston Mills lockstations, which remain closed. As a result, operations at the LaSalle Causeway will continue on a reduced schedule.

The bridge will be operational for all marine traffic only, between the hours of 7 am and 7 pm daily, until further notice.

PSPC continues to encourage users to exercise caution when travelling on the waterway near the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

