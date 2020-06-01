Public Notice - Update: Reduced hours for LaSalle Causeway

KINGSTON, ON, June 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise marine users that although Parks Canada has decided to re-open the Rideau Canal, important infrastructure work is ongoing at the Jones Falls and Kingston Mills lockstations, which remain closed. As a result, operations at the LaSalle Causeway will continue on a reduced schedule.

The bridge will be operational for all marine traffic only, between the hours of 7 am and 7 pm daily, until further notice.

PSPC continues to encourage users to exercise caution when travelling on the waterway near the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada