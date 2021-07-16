Public Notice - Lane closures on Timiskaming Quebec Dam Bridge

|
GATINEAU, QC, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to inform users that due to unforeseen site conditions, the lane closures and periodic sidewalk reductions on the Timiskaming Quebec Dam Bridge, which connects Highway 63, in Ontario, to Route 101, in Quebec, will be extended to the following period to carry out rehabilitation work on the bridge deck:
- from Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 7 am, to Friday, August 27, 2021 at 5 pm
During this period, there will be alternating traffic and the width of the lane will be reduced. The sidewalk will remain open, but its width could also be reduced at times. Cyclists will have to walk their bicycles when they enter the reduced portions.
The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.
PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.
