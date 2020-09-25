25.09.2020 20:30:00

Public Notice - Lane closures and boardwalk reduction on Alexandra Bridge

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic for inspection work during the following period:

Alexandra Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

  • from Saturday, September 26, at 7 am to Sunday, September 27, at 7 pm

During this period, the boardwalk will remain accessible, but its width will be reduced. Cyclists will have to get off their bicycles and walk when entering the reduced portion.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions and the progress of the work.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht mit kleinem Plus ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen markant höher -- DAX schliesst deutlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich rot aus dem Handel
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich zum Ende der Woche leicht feser, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex kräftig nachgab. Die Wall Street setzt ihre Stabilisierung vom Vortag fort. In Asien hielten sich Anleger vor dem Wochenende überwiegend zurück.

Nachrichten

