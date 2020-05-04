Public Notice - Lane closure on LaSalle Causeway Bridge

KINGSTON, ON, May 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of an alternating lane closure on the LaSalle Causeway Bridge for repair work during the following period:

Tuesday May 5, 2020 , from 7 am to 5 pm

During these periods, one lane will remain open in both directions and two flagpersons will be on site to control traffic. Motorists should expect short delays.

The bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians during this period and marine traffic will not be affected.

In case of inclement weather the work will be postponed to the next day, on Wednesday, May 6.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada