25.06.2021 19:30:00

Public Notice - Lane closure on LaSalle Causeway

KINGSTON, ON, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of a lane closure on the LaSalle Causeway for repair work during the following periods:

  • Monday, June 28, from 8 pm to 6 am
  • Tuesday, June 29, from 8 pm to 6 am
  • Wednesday, June 30, from 8 pm to 6 am
  • Thursday, July 1, from 8 pm to 6 am
  • Friday, July 2, from 8 pm to 6 am
  • Saturday, July 3, from 8 pm to 6 am
  • Sunday, July 4, from 8 pm to 6 am

During these periods, one lane will be closed and one lane will remain open for alternating traffic. Two flagpersons will be on site to direct traffic. Motorists should expect short delays.

The bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians during these periods, and marine traffic will not be affected.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV

Eine Inflationsrate von fast 5% in den USA – was steckt dahinter und wie gefährlich ist diese einzuschätzen? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Dr. Thomas Gitzel; Chefvolkswirt bei der VP Bank AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO BX Swiss AG, wirft Dr. Thomas Gitzel einen Blick über den grossen Teich und erklärt was Personalmangel und die Arbeitslosenunterstützung der amerikanischen Regierung damit zu tun haben und wo die Reise hingeht.

Dr. Thomas Gitzel: USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV

