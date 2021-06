Public Notice - Lane closure on LaSalle Causeway

KINGSTON, ON, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of a lane closure on the LaSalle Causeway for repair work during the following periods:

Monday, June 21 , from 8 pm to 6 am

Tuesday, June 22 , from 8 pm to 6 am

Wednesday, June 23 , from 8 pm to 6 am

Thursday, June 24 , from 8 pm to 6 am

Friday, June 25 , from 8 pm to 6 am

Saturday, June 26 , from 8 pm to 6 am

Sunday, June 27 , from 8 pm to 6 am

During these periods, one lane will be closed and one lane will remain open for alternating traffic. Two flagpersons will be on site to direct traffic. Motorists should expect short delays.

The bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians during these periods, and marine traffic will not be affected.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada