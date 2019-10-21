+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
21.10.2019 20:33:00

Public Notice - Increased load limits on J.C. Van Horne Bridge

CAMPBELLTON, NB, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to inform motorists that the load limits on the J.C. Van Horne Bridge are increased effective immediately.

The new limits have been established as follows:

  • 22 tonnes for single-unit vehicles
  • 35 tonnes for two-unit vehicles
  • 43 tonnes for vehicle trains and three-unit trucks

Vehicles exceeding the new load limits will need to continue to detour via the Interprovincial Bridge in Matapédia, Quebec.

PSPC will be updating the signage near the bridge as soon as possible.

Follow us on Twitter 
Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:30
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
14:31
Rückzug der Finanzanleger aus Öl und Gold
14:13
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13:19
Fünf vor zwölf
18.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - Glänzende Aussichten: 90% Kapitalschutz und 100% Partizipation am steigenden Goldpreis
18.10.19
Der Brexit bleibt im Fokus der SMI-Investoren
17.10.19
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie lange werden Sie leben und was bedeutet das für Ihre Anlagen?
17.10.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - Oktober 2019
mehr
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hat Donald Trump eine Chance auf eine weitere Amtszeit? - Moody‘s-Experten rechnen hoch
PIM Gold ist pleite: Was passiert mit dem Gold der Anleger?
Wirecard und Tesla bekommen ihr Fett weg - Hedgefondmanagerin geht short
Das hält die Zukunft für den Palladiumpreis nach dem Rekordhoch bereit
Wirecard-Aufsichtsratschef weist Forderungen nach Sonderprüfung zurück - Aktie stark
So verhält sich der Verkaufspreis zum Gewinn bei Apples neuestem Highend-Smartphone
Roche erreicht in Phase-III-Studie mit Tecentriq-Kombination gesteckte Ziele
SMI letztlich fester -- US-Börsen freundlich -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel mit grünen Vorzeichen
Implenia-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Einigung mit Grossaktionär Max Rössler - Veraison verkauft Anteile
So reagieren Euro, Franken & Co. auf die Brexit-Einigung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI letztlich fester -- US-Börsen freundlich -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel mit grünen Vorzeichen
An der heimischen Börse griffen Anleger zu. In Deutschland zeigte sich der DAX fester. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich zum Wochenstart mit leicht stärkerer Tendenz. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien kamen teilweise nicht vom Fleck.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB