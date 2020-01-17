|
17.01.2020 20:00:00
Public Notice - Boardwalk reduction on Alexandra Bridge
OTTAWA, Jan. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise cyclists and pedestrians that the boardwalk on the Alexandra Bridge will be reduced for tests and inspections during the following period:
- Sunday, January 19, from 7 to 8 am
During this period, the boardwalk will remain accessible, but its width will be reduced. Cyclists will have to get off their bicycles and walk when they enter the reduced portion.
The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.
PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.
