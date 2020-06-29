Public Notice - Alternating lane reduction on Des Allumettes Bridge

PEMBROKE, ON, June 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of an alternating lane reduction on the Des Allumettes Bridge for maintenance work during the following period:

Tuesday, June 30 , from 8 am to 4 pm

During this period, the lanes will be reduced alternatively and two flagpersons will be on site to control traffic. Motorists should expect short delays.

These reductions will not impact cyclists or pedestrians.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

