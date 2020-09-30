+++ Wie wird sich der Goldpreis entwickeln? Lesen Sie die Einschätzung der CME Group +++ -w-
30.09.2020 20:58:00

Public Notice - Alternating lane closure on Chaudiere Crossing

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that there will be an alternating lane closure on the Hull Causeway Bridge of the Chaudiere Crossing for repair work during the following periods:

Alexandra Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

  • from Thursday, October 1, to Saturday, October 3, from 7 pm to 6 am
  • from Monday, October 5, to Saturday, October 10, from 7 pm to 6 am
  • from Monday, October 12, to Friday, October 16, from 7 pm to 6 am

During these periods, only one lane will be open to traffic in alternating directions. Road signage will be in place, and flagpersons will direct traffic. Motorists can expect delays.

The sidewalk will remain accessible.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

