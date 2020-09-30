|
30.09.2020 20:58:00
Public Notice - Alternating lane closure on Chaudiere Crossing
GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that there will be an alternating lane closure on the Hull Causeway Bridge of the Chaudiere Crossing for repair work during the following periods:
- from Thursday, October 1, to Saturday, October 3, from 7 pm to 6 am
- from Monday, October 5, to Saturday, October 10, from 7 pm to 6 am
- from Monday, October 12, to Friday, October 16, from 7 pm to 6 am
During these periods, only one lane will be open to traffic in alternating directions. Road signage will be in place, and flagpersons will direct traffic. Motorists can expect delays.
The sidewalk will remain accessible.
The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.
PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
Inside (Anzeige)
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
US-Indizes klettern hoch -- SMI und DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich leichter
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Am heimischen Markt herrschte am Mittwoch Zurückhaltung. Der deutsche Leitindex schloss in der Verlustzone. An der Wall Street ist die Stimmung positiv. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich schwächer.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}