Public Health Agency of Canada to begin COVID-19 testing at land borders on Monday

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - With new COVID-19 variant detections increasing, the Government of Canada recently announced further testing and quarantine requirements for travellers at land ports of entry. It is mandatory for travellers arriving at Canada's land ports of entry, unless exempted, to present proof of a negative COVID-19 molecular test result taken in the United States within 72 hours before entry into Canada or proof of a positive COVID-19 test conducted between 14 and 90 days before arrival.

As of February 22, 2021, to meet day 1 arrival requirements, travellers entering Canada at land borders, unless exempt, will be required to take a test using a self-swab kit. This test can be taken either at the traveller's quarantine location or at a border testing site.

To help travellers meet this mandatory requirement of a COVID-19 molecular test on day 1 upon entry to Canada, self-swab kits will be handed out at all 117 land points of entry. There will be on-site testing provided at five high-volume land ports of entry as of February 22, 2021, and 11 additional ports of entry as of March 4, 2021. The kit will include instructions on how and when to collect their second required test on day 10 of their 14-day quarantine.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) is leading the collection of samples from travellers at land borders in coordination with federal partners including Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness and the Canada Border Services Agency. The testing sites are to be operated by PHAC, with COVID-19 tests being administered by PHAC officers and Canadian Red Cross personnel.

While the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) is providing preliminary logistics support to PHAC in the establishment of these sites, at no time will CAF be involved in testing, quarantine or enforcement at the border. CAF's role is only to support planning, logistics and set up of the testing sites. Once this preliminary logistics work is complete, CAF will transition out of this support role.

Quotes

"The measures we are taking at the border will help us prevent travel-related cases of COVID-19 in our communities. These testing requirements at our land border will also help us detect and address any cases caused by variants of concern. While our government has taken strong action to respond to COVID-19, we all have a part to play in stopping the spread. Canadians should not be travelling now."



The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Health

"It is by working together, with all federal partners, orders of government and international partners that we will get through this pandemic. All Canadians have a key role to play. Respect the testing and the quarantine requirements and do not travel unless absolutely necessary. Together, we will do what it takes to protect ourselves, our families, our communities, our country."

The Honourable Bill Blair

Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

Associated Links

COVID-19: Travel, quarantine and borders

Quick Facts

Five high-volume ports of entry will offer on-site testing as of February 22 :

: St. Bernard de Lacolle (Highway 15), QC;

Queenston-Lewiston Bridge, ON;



Douglas, B.C.;



Coutts, AB ; and,

St. Stephen 3 rd Bridge, NB.





3 Bridge, NB. An additional 11 high-volume ports of entry will offer on-site testing beginning March 4, 2021 :

: Ambassador Bridge, ON;



Fort Erie (Peace Bridge), ON;

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel, ON;



Sarnia (Blue Water Bridge), ON;

Pacific Highway, BC;



Niagara Falls Rainbow Bridge, ON;



Lansdowne (Thousand Islands Bridge), ON;

St-Armand / Philipsburg, QC ;

Huntingdon , BC;

Emerson, MB ; and,

Stanstead, QC .





. Failure to provide accurate information is an offence under the Quarantine Act. In addition, violating any quarantine or isolation instructions provided to travellers by a screening officer or quarantine officer when entering Canada is an offence under the Quarantine Act and could lead to serious penalties, including 6 months in prison and/or $750,000 in fines.



