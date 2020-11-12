SMI 10’532 1.7%  SPI 13’056 1.5%  Dow 29’398 -0.1%  DAX 13’216 0.4%  Euro 1.0801 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’467 0.7%  Gold 1’866 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9170 0.2%  Öl 43.7 -0.8% 

PTT Team Up with Partners to Launch 5G x UAV SANDBOX to Unlock Thailand's First Restriction-free Drone Testing Area at Wangchan Valley

BANGKOK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wangchan Valley invites start-ups, investors, and all interested parties to utilize 5G technology and the first UAV regulatory sandbox in Thailand. Together, both sandboxes will serve as a paradigm shift mechanism to drive Thailand's innovation ecosystem, since the country's development is geared towards Industry 4.0.

PTT Team Up with Partners to Launch 5G x UAV SANDBOX to Unlock Thailand's First Restriction-free Drone Testing Area at Wangchan Valley

Mr. Auttapol Rerkpiboon, President & CEO of PTT, stated that the Wangchan Valley development project in the Easter Economic Corridor (EEC) covers 3,454 rai of land in Wangchan District, Rayong. PTT proudly presents the project and welcomes all stakeholders for their participation. This project is in accordance with the "Powering Thailand's Transformation" vision to jump start Thailand through the transformation period.

PTT fully commits to maintaining its core businesses' strength and creating new businesses in order to maintain PTT Group's growth and facilitate Thailand's transformation through technologies and innovations.

Mr. Wittawat Svasti-Xuto, Chief Technology and Engineering Officer of PTT, explained that the 5G x UAV SANDBOX will uncover the full potential of 5G and UAV technologies and incubate innovative business. In this regard, PTT and partners will jointly develop a range of technological infrastructure, as follows:

  • CAAT: as the regulator of Thai aerial transportation, facilitates to make Wangchan Valley the first restriction-free drone testing area
  • NBTC: as the regulator of the Thai telecommunication spectrum, supports the trial of 5G network in Wangchan Valley and also aims to benefit commercial uses.
  • NSTDA is the key state agency overseeing the Eastern Economic Corridor of Innovation (EECi) and is providing support of developing drone skills related to flight controls for interested individuals.
  • AIS is teaming up with VISTEC to develop an engineering drone to help monitor and maintain assets and property.
  • TRUE is developing and testing drone patrols to eliminate blind spots and secure perimeters.
  • DTAC is developing ultra-HD video surveillance capable of providing responsive control system.

PTT would like to invite interested parties to jointly develop and take advantage of the ecosystem and infrastructure at Wangchan Valley. Participants will receive investment incentives from the Board of Investment (BOI). The BOI's incentives, including a corporate tax exemption for up to 13 years, import tax waivers for machinery and raw materials, personal income tax of 17%, Smart Visa program for experts and family members, and One Stop Service Center for investors' convenience. For more information, please email: info@wangchanvalley.com.

SOURCE PTT

