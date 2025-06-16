Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
PTT Lubricants Accelerates Regional Growth with Innovation and Sustainability at the Core

PTT Global Chemical
0.96 USD -18.34%
16 June 2025

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 June 2025 - PTT Lubricants, a flagship business under OR (PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited), is accelerating its Southeast Asia expansion with a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and service excellence with 30% market share in Thailand.

PTT Lubricants has a robust presence in both automotive and industrial segments and exports to over 40 countries—including all AEC members, driven by premium products and market-specific strategies.

Through out nationwide network, over 190 FIT Auto and FIT Express centers, provides maintenance services and technical support, reinforcing the brand's commitment to quality, trust, and customer satisfaction.

"As global mobility undergoes rapid transformation, we see the great opportunity for Thai innovation to take center stage," said M.L. Peekthong Thongyai, Chief Executive Officer of PTT Oil and Retail Business Pcl. (OR). "PTT Lubricants is not only strengthening its position in Thailand but also scaling regionally through world-class R&D, robust logistics infrastructure, and a fully integrated value chain. Our aim is to deliver high-performance lubricants that combine quality, reliability, and sustainability for partners across ASEAN and global markets — contributing to OR's mission of Empowering All toward Inclusive Growth by driving innovation that creates value for businesses, communities, and the broader economy."

As of 2024, over 1.45 billion vehicles are on the roads globally, with 75 million new vehicles sold (OICA; ACEA). EVs reached 17.1 million units—22.7% of new car sales (IEA). While mature markets like the U.S. and Europe face transitional challenges, the long-term EV outlook remains strong.

In Southeast Asia, where over 250 million vehicles are registered (ASEANstats), EV adoption is steadily rising. Thailand, the region's EV leader, recorded 45 million vehicles in 2024. A 10% dip in new EV registrations (CEIC Data), signals a healthy market adjustment toward long-term growth. This shift calls for adaptable.

PTT Lubricants is leading with future-ready solutions, driving innovations across ICE, hybrid, and EV technologies—including advanced fluids for electric systems. More than keeping pace, the brand is helping shape the future of mobility through innovation, agility, and sustained performance.

"In a fast-evolving automotive landscape, our strategy focuses on delivering value through innovation, performance, and agility," said Mr. Racha U-Thaichan, Senior Executive Vice President, Lubricants Business, OR. "While EVs remain a long-term growth direction, demand for internal combustion engines, hybrids, and industrial applications remains significant. We are responding with high-efficiency solutions like PERFORMA Synthetic Hybrid with EVOTEC technology, backed by a smart digital supply chain and expert technical support. With an annual storage and distribution capacity of over 263 million liters, and continuous R&D collaboration with INI (PTT Innovation Institute) , we are well-equipped to support customers through this transition and drive regional growth with confidence."

To support its mission, PTT Lubricants leverages a streamlined digital supply chain powered by fully used OR Eco-system and Intelligent to boost efficiency and speed. Its PTT Lubricants Solutions team offers tailored technical support and after-sales services across industries—creating a value-driven, trust-based ecosystem.

Sustainability is central to its strategy. Through the Go Green initiative, PTT Lubricants applies a circular economy model—reducing emissions, installing solar panels, and repurposing waste. In 2024, it transformed 4,900 used lubricant gallons into 100 school desks for rural Thai schools, cutting over 8,000 kg of CO₂ emissions and more than 1,200 kg of plastic waste. This effort earned the Spotlight Day 2024 sustainability award.

As Southeast Asia's lubricant sector undergoes change, PTT Lubricants is poised not only to grow market share but to help define the future of mobility—through innovation, trust, and sustainability.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About OR

PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR) is a leading Thai energy and retail company with operations across 10 countries. OR operates through four core business groups: Mobility Business, providing energy solutions via PTT Stations, PTT Lubricants, PTT LPG, and EV Station PluZ; Lifestyle Business, featuring Café Amazon, one of Asia's largest coffee chains, along with convenience stores and space management; Global Business, driving international growth with over 422 PTT Stations and 391 Café Amazon outlets; and OR Innovation Business, developing new ventures and sustainable solutions through technology and innovation.

Website: www.pttor.com

News Source: PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR)

16/06/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com

Abgestürzte Blue Chip Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Tim Schäfer live aus New York – dieses Mal mit einem spannenden Blick auf abgestürzte Blue-Chip-Aktien, bei denen sich ein Einstieg lohnen könnte. Gemeinsam mit David Kunz analysiert Tim prominente Verlierer der letzten Monate, die möglicherweise vor einer Erholung stehen.

Themen im Video:
🔹 Merck & Co. (USA) – Probleme mit Impfstoffen und Patentlaufzeiten
🔹 Pfizer – Wachstumsdruck durch auslaufende Patente
🔹 United Health – Ermittlungen und steigende Gesundheitskosten
🔹 Novo Nordisk – Abnehmspritze, Wettbewerb und Marktkorrektur
🔹 Nike – Konsumflaute und neue Konkurrenz
🔹 Estée Lauder – Kursabsturz, China-Schwäche und Hoffnung auf Turnaround
🔹 Campbell Soup – Value-Aktie mit attraktiver Dividende
🔹 Regeneron – Erfolgreiche Gründerstory mit Herausforderungen

Abgestürzte Blue Chip Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

