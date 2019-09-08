pt Health named to the 2019 List of Best Workplaces™ in Healthcare

Mentorship, feedback and team work among pillars of Company's vibrant workplace

BURLINGTON, ON, Sept. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - pt Health is proud to announce that it has been named to the 2019 list of Best Workplaces™ in Healthcare. pt Health received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®.

Heather Shantora, CEO of pt Health, credits the company's success as a dynamic workplace to collaborative leadership teams and their collective commitment to creative thinking; a company-wide willingness to challenge the status quo; a culture of authentically caring for individuals and empowering teams; and a shared entrepreneurial approach firmly focused on value creation.

"I am immensely proud of our team and the exceptional work they do every day," says Shantora. "From 80 sites across the country, we have been able to work together and listen carefully to one another. As a result, we've developed a commitment to excellence that translates into meaningful work and shared goals across the country."

Measuring Workplace Success

pt Health's annual employee survey demonstrates the effectiveness of the company's feedback-driven model. In particular, the company has seen a 15 per cent increase in agreement with the sentiment that "Senior managers consistently demonstrating our values through their behaviours and actions" since Shantora became CEO in 2015. Likewise, pt Health's Employee Referral Score increased 31 per cent in the same timeframe, which manifests in an improved retention rate.

"Healthcare is a challenging business," says Shantora. "In the pursuit of growth and shareholder value, it would be easy to overlook your teams and what your employees need. In fact, that's where successful businesses begin – with employees who believe their points of view, and the effort they put in every day, matter. At pt Health, they matter a great deal."

A Commitment to Mentorship

A cornerstone of the pt Health workplace culture is a commitment to mentorship, and positive, empowering relationships.

pt Health Director of Human Resources, Vanessa Black, has led the company's efforts to ensure proportionate representation among the pt Health management team. Mentorship, she says, helps women not only imagine what they can achieve but more clearly define their own plan to get there. Currently, 62 per cent of pt Health's senior team is female.

"Seeing is often believing," says Black. "We have worked hard to be the kind of workplace where everyone is motivated to put their hands up for new challenges, knowing they are supported by a network of encouraging peers and mentors."

Black goes on to say that all team members are valued as an integral part of the company's success.

"We are careful to focus on employee opportunity and satisfaction as much as we do ensuring patients are satisfied with the care they receive at our clinics. This is why our employees love working at pt Health."

About pt Health

pt Health is the largest woman-led physical rehabilitation company in Canada. With a network of over 230 clinics across Canada serving over 3,000 patients a day, each pt Health clinic offers a unique and integrated combination of physiotherapy, massage therapy, chiropractic care, and acupuncture, all with a 97% patient satisfaction score.

Learn more about pt Heath's commitment to excellent patient care at pthealth.ca or follow us on Twitter at @pthealthphysio

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Conducting the world's largest workplace study, surveying over 8,000 organizations representing more than 10 million employees in more than 50 countries, GPTW provides tremendous understanding of effective business cultures and the increasingly complex marketplace. Through proprietary assessment tools and services, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces™ in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). GPTW provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplaces, and it supports clients as this accelerating pace of change compels organizations to continuously adapt, innovate and thrive.

SOURCE pt Health