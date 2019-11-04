+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
04.11.2019 08:51:00

PT Expo China 2019 kicked off China's 5G commercialization

BEIJING, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Expo China 2019, the nation's ICT flagship event, kicked off earlier on October 31 in Beijing with thousands of attendees gathering. At the event's opening ceremony, the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, alongside telecom "big three": China Telecom, China Mobile, and China Unicom, officially rolled out 5G commercialization nationwide.

Chen Zhaoxiong, vice-minister of industry and information technology, said China has been working hard to extend 5G network coverage. By the end of this year, more than 130,000 5G base stations will enter into service to support the network.

Five months after 5G commercial-use licenses being granted, China's ICT industry had been expecting PT Expo China, this year themed around "Integrating 5G, for a smart and connected world", to showcase latest 5G commercial scenarios. Apparently the four-day event did not disappoint observers -- 5G became the hottest key word among over 81,000 attendees and nearly 400 participating companies and organizations. Exhibitors and speakers from all around the world, including CAICT, CICT, China Mobile, China Telecom, China Tower, China Satcom, China Unicom, Deloitte, Ericsson, H3C, HTC, Huawei, Intel, Nokia, Nvidia, Potevio, Qualcomm, YOFC, ZTE and etc., staged a 5G-integrated world of future and brought a revolution in lifestyle, workplace, and various vertical industries. Data from the organizer shows 10,400 media covered the event, making one of the most eyes-catching moments in the industry.

The conference program ICT China High Level Forum 2019 also highlighted cross-sector integration of 5G. More than 20 conference sessions covered hottest topics such as AI, Industrial Internet, IoT, Smart Poles, Smart City, Smart Driving and etc. Two prestigious awards: the 2nd "Blossom Cup" 5G Application Contest and the ICT China Awards, were given to recognize most valuable ICT applications.

"(5G commercialization) is absolutely a big thing for ICTs and very vertical industry during the last decade," a visitor commented after attending the event, "and here we have seen several successful scenarios of future that are on the right path," she added.

PT Expo China 2020 will be held on October 14-16, 2020. A year after, what commercial 5G services will bring to us seem to be positive and limitless.

