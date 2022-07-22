PSignite announces partnership with Salesforce360 for Consumer Goods, providing integrated Trade Promotion Optimization.

|
/PRNewswire/ -- Today, PSignite, a leading provider of Trade Promotion Optimization (TPO) and Revenue Growth Management (RGM) solutions announces an exclusive partnership with Salesforce 360 for Consumer Goods.
The goal of the partnership is to provide customers of Salesforce with a TPO offering that integrates with Salesforce's Trade Promotion Management (TPM) solution.
"From a go-to-market standpoint, Salesforce's strong offering in the consumer goods space is complimented by our TPO and RGM functionalities. So it's a natural fit for us to team up," says PSignite's CEO, Mike Mellin.
"The ultimate goal of the partnership is to provide packaged goods clients with the solutions they need to nimbly react to changing marketplace conditions, economic pressures and to increase return on the significant trade spend investment," explained Mellin.
The applications are seamless to the user – all of their TPM, TPO, and RGM functions will be contained on the same platform.
"We prioritize a high level of adoption and ease of use. To the user, it's all the same system.
"Plus, Salesforce and PSignite share a commitment to Client Success. When our clients succeed, we succeed. That's why we won't just be another vendor to clients, but a trusted business advisor," explained Mellin.
PSignite is laser-focused on helping packaged goods companies to grow revenue profitably. Built on a foundation of artificial intelligence and machine learning, OptimizerCG integrates seamlessly with Salesforce Customer 360 for Consumer Goods to empower our clients to make data-backed decisions in real-time.
For more information about OptimizerCG and PSignite, visit https://www.psignite.com
