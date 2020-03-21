21.03.2020 19:30:00

PSEG Long Island and PSEG Foundation Support Island Harvest Food Bank Efforts to Reduce Food Insecurity During COVID-19 Outbreak

UNIONDALE, N.Y., March 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PSEG Long Island and the PSEG Foundation are supporting the Island Harvest Food Bank in its response to critical community needs throughout Long Island as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The mission of Island Harvest Food Bank is to end hunger and reduce food waste on Long Island. The PSEG Foundation provided the Island Harvest Food Bank a grant of $45,000 to address rising food insecurity, including children who do not have access to school feeding programs because their schools are temporarily closed because of the public health crisis. Island Harvest Food Bank, which relies mostly on donations of surplus food by commercial food establishments, wholesalers, supermarkets, and individuals, has seen a decline in those donations recently. The grant will purchase food to ensure an uninterrupted supply for people who rely on supplemental feeding programs served by Island Harvest Food Bank.

"PSEG Long Island employee volunteers support Island Harvest throughout the year," said Daniel Eichhorn, president and COO, PSEG Long Island and Island Harvest board member. "During this difficult time, we are grateful that the PSEG Foundation is able to provide this grant to continue our support and help Island Harvest's efforts."

"Island Harvest Food Bank is grateful for the generous support of PSEG Long Island employees and the PSEG Foundation to help us increase our efforts to get much-needed food support to people in Nassau and Suffolk counties impacted by the coronavirus pandemic," said Randi Shubin Dresner, president and CEO, Island Harvest Food Bank. "PSEG Long Island is a longtime, valued partner in our hunger-relief efforts, and their generosity will help us through some of the extraordinary roadblocks we are encountering, including purchasing large quantities of food to meet the demands during these uncertain times."

The PSEG Foundation is a 501c3, not-for-profit organization that aims to build sustainable and thriving communities by fostering equity, safety, and diversity and inclusion, as well as supporting the environment, education and workforce development in the communities we serve. The PSEG Foundation provides grants to groups in communities served by PSEG and its subsidiaries; Foundation giving is separate and distinct from PSEG Long Island's operational budget.

PSEG Long Island customers that are experiencing difficulties as a result of the outbreak and would like additional time to pay bills are encouraged to visit www.psegliny.com/myaccount.

To stay connected with PSEG Long Island and manage their accounts, customers can log into My Account, chat or email, register for MyAlerts for text and email updates, download the free PSEG Long Island mobile app, and follow PSEG Long Island on Facebook and Twitter.

PSEG Long Island
PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract.  PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company.

