PSEG Donates 50,000 N95 Masks to Aid Response by Health Care and First Responders During COVID-19 Pandemic

NEWARK, N.J., March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PSEG announced today that it is donating more than 50,000 N95 respirator masks to one of New Jersey's largest health care systems in an effort to help the medical community meet its increased need for protective equipment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We recognize the dire need that the medical and first responder communities are facing, and we are eager to share our supplies," PSEG Chairman, President and CEO Ralph Izzo said. "This critical staff is on the front lines in the drive to contain the coronavirus outbreak, and we want to do whatever we can to support their lifesaving mission."

PSEG will continue to evaluate our inventory relative to our needs as a first responder and hope to identify future opportunities to support the critical need of the health care industry. The company will also work directly with the state of New Jersey to provide equipment and support for the needs of health care workers and first responders across the state.

"We applaud the state for establishing a central repository to receive critical supplies and will work closely with them moving forward. And we hope today's donation will alert and inspire others to review their storage and supply chain. The need for critical protective equipment is tremendous and long-lasting and every bit of supply helps in this fight to protect and save lives," continued Izzo.

The global coronavirus pandemic has created a rapidly increasing demand for medical equipment, including respirator masks. The masks are part of PSEG's own inventory of emergency supplies. PSEG also has ensured that its employees, who are essential to powering the state, have the appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) they need to respond to emergency situations. Our employees also have been trained in social distancing and other protective measures related to the coronavirus.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE: PEG) is a publicly traded diversified energy company with approximately 13,000 employees. Headquartered in Newark, N.J., PSEG's principal operating subsidiaries are: Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island. PSEG is a Fortune 500 company included in the S&P 500 Index and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 12 consecutive years (https://corporate.pseg.com).

Visit PSEG at:

www.pseg.com

PSEG on Facebook

PSEG on Twitter

PSEG on LinkedIn

PSEG blog, Energize!

CONTACT:

Marijke Shugrue

908-531-4253

Marijke.Shugrue@pseg.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pseg-donates-50-000-n95-masks-to-aid-response-by-health-care-and-first-responders-during-covid-19-pandemic-301029191.html

SOURCE PSEG