SMI 9’986 -0.4%  SPI 12’436 -0.6%  Dow 27’666 -2.4%  DAX 12’177 -3.7%  Euro 1.0721 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’105 -2.9%  Gold 1’902 0.3%  Dollar 0.9080 0.4%  Öl 40.4 -2.9% 
26.10.2020 20:43:00

PSB Holding Corp. Announces Earnings at September 30, 2020

PRESTON, Md., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp. (OTC-QX: PSBP), parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc., reported net income of $3.3 million for the first nine months of 2020. These earnings produced a .88% return on average assets and 9.68% return on average shareholders' equity. Stockholders' equity totaled $47.7 million as of September 30, 2020 compared to $40.2 million at September 30, 2019. President and Chief Executive Officer Melissa Quirk stated, "Operating results as of September 30, 2020 reflect sound earnings during these challenging times."

Total assets of $542.0 million increased by $84.7 million compared to September 30, 2019, an increase of 18.5%. Loans, net of allowance, increased by $63.1 million as compared to September 30, 2019. As of September 30, 2020, non-performing assets were .25% of total assets, compared to September 30, 2019 at .59% of total assets. Total customer funding at September 30, 2020 was $454.3 million, an increase of 22.9% as compared to September 30, 2019. 

Annualized earnings per share at September 30, 2020 were $2.90. The price per share as reported on OTC-QX at September 30, 2020 was $22.50 per share. As of September 30, 2020, the book value per share was $31.14.  

Melissa Quirk concluded, "The PSB team will continue to work hard in the fourth quarter to deliver on our strategic initiative of sound growth and success."

PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliot Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes, DE.  For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements relating to PSB Holding Corp. and its subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. may include plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources.  All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding business strategy, future events, activities, performance, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements.  Therefore, the illustrative value of forward-looking statements made in or pursuant to this press release should not, under any circumstances, be considered a guaranty or promise that such future events, activities, occurrences or performances will take place. The enclosed statements are unaudited 2020 financial results. 


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET






Sept 30, 2020


Sept 30, 2019

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$        49,787,272


$        27,362,635

Investment securities

60,255,717


59,237,083

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

408,443,869


345,389,242

Property and equipment

9,247,116


9,964,886

Bank-owned life insurance

8,597,456


8,346,142

Lease assets

2,510,384


2,897,222

Accrued interest receivable

1,802,412


1,336,412

Other assets

1,392,579


2,833,473

    Total assets

$      542,036,805


$      457,367,095





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Deposits:




    Noninterest-bearing

$      166,851,015


$      103,937,607

    Interest-bearing

280,316,111


259,017,469

        Total deposits

447,167,126


362,955,076

Repurchase agreements

7,113,626


6,637,484

FHLB advances and other borrowing

35,854,654


42,747,525

Lease liabilities

2,686,251


3,011,324

Other liabilities

1,526,699


1,788,538

    Total liabilities

494,348,356


417,139,947

Stockholders' equity

47,688,449


40,227,145

Total liabilities and equity

$      542,036,805


$      457,367,092

Book value per share

$                   31.14


$                   27.75





 

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME


Nine Months Ended Sept 30,


2020


2019

Interest income




Loans, including fee income

$        14,147,629


$     12,895,467

Investment securities

985,034


1,068,619

Other

50,672


284,741

        Total interest income

15,183,335


14,248,827





Interest expense




Deposits

1,981,187


1,966,442

Repurchase agreements

6,763


33,384

FHLB advances

611,990


705,574

Other borrowings

118,593


134,973

        Total interest expense

2,718,533


2,840,373





Net interest income

12,464,802


11,408,454

Provision for loan losses

428,500


170,000

Net interest income after provision

12,036,302


11,238,454





Noninterest income

2,255,719


1,913,418

Noninterest expense

9,861,927


10,023,012

Net income before tax

4,430,094


3,128,860

Tax expense

1,100,704


764,373

Net income

$          3,329,390


$       2,364,487





Net income per common share,
    annualized

$                     2.90


$                 2.18





 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/psb-holding-corp-announces-earnings-at-september-30-2020-301159877.html

SOURCE PSB Holding Corp.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 299.70
0.77 %
Swisscom 471.10
0.28 %
Nestle 106.78
0.21 %
Lonza Grp 574.40
-0.10 %
Novartis 76.33
-0.20 %
Swiss Re 66.52
-2.15 %
CieFinRichemont 61.62
-2.19 %
Part Grp Hldg 836.60
-2.22 %
The Swatch Grp 203.10
-2.50 %
LafargeHolcim 41.04
-3.41 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:11
Vontobel: Sie haben die Wahl - Trump oder Biden Basket?
11:50
Die Lage spitzt sich zu
10:00
From Inflation to Weather, Challenges for Commodities
23.10.20
Wie funktioniert das VP Bank Corona – Krisenbarometer? | BX Swiss TV
23.10.20
SMI leicht stabilisiert
22.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95.00% Kapitalschutz-Zertifikat mit Barriere auf XPT/USD
16.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, The Walt Disney Company
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.10.20
Schroders: Schroder Institutional Investor Study 2020: Anleger setzen weiterhin auf Private Assets
21.10.20
Schroders: Warum Nachhaltigkeit für Metropolen so wichtig ist
20.10.20
Schroders: Behavioral Finance: Wie lässt sich das Bedürfnis nach nachhaltigen Anlagen erklären?
mehr
Wie funktioniert das VP Bank Corona – Krisenbarometer? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Siegfried-CEO: Investitionen in Abfüllanlage für BioNTech lohnen sich - Siegfried-Aktie im Minus
Dow verliert deutlich -- SMI beendet Handel schwächer -- DAX schliesst tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
SAP kappt Ziele wegen Corona und Schwenk zur Cloud - Aktie stürzt zweistellig ab
Nach Buffett-Einstieg: Daurm sind japanische Aktien einen Blick wert
Darum entscheidet sich am Tag der US-Wahl auch das Schicksal von Uber und Lyft
Schweizerische Gesetzgebung begünstigt Position von Kryptowährungen
ARYZTA beendet Übernahmegespräche mit Investmentfirma Elliot - ARYZTA-Aktie unter Druck
Alibaba-Ableger Ant vor Rekord-Börsengang - Alibaba-Aktie im Plus
Julius Bär hält anscheinend Bonuszahlungen für Ex-Chefs Collardi und Hodler zurück - Aktie in Rot
SNB dürfte im dritten Quartal Gewinn von rund 15 Milliarden Franken ausweisen - SNB-Aktie etwas leichter

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow verliert deutlich -- SMI beendet Handel schwächer -- DAX schließt tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
An den US-Märkten werden am Montag Abschläge verbucht. Der heimische Markt bewegte sich im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte ebenfalls deutlich tiefer. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten waren zum Wochenstart Minuszeichen zu sehen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit