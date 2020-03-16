16.03.2020 00:01:00

PruittHealth Makes Arrangements for Family Video Chats, Seeks Acts of Kindness for its Residents

NORCROSS, Georgia, March 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For many people, living in a skilled nursing facility includes a regular schedule of activities and visitors. Since new visitation rules have been put in place in response to the threat posed by the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the days and nights in these centers are about to become much quieter.

PruittHealth Logo. (PRNewsFoto/PruittHealth)

PruittHealth is taking action to combat the potential feelings of isolation and loneliness for its skilled nursing facility residents. Beginning at noon Monday, March 16, family members wishing to schedule video chats with their loved ones in any PruittHealth facility in any state can call the PruittHealth Emergency Operations Center at 1-855-742-5983 to do so. Appointments will be available as soon as Tuesday, March 17.

Additionally, we are asking the general public seeking to participate in acts of kindness for the elderly to send cards, a short greeting or video, an illustration, or "Thinking of You" notes to the email address CaringCards@PruittHealth.com. Our activities directors and caregivers will share these messages with our residents – all 9,000-plus of them throughout four states – to ensure they know that they are in the thoughts of compassionate friends, even ones they have never met.

"At PruittHealth, we treat everyone like a part of our family. We continually strive to make sure our patients feel loved and a part of a community. Unfortunately, new visitor restrictions change the routines for many of our residents. This is why we're asking for the community's help in making sure all our residents feel the compassion of their neighbors," said Neil L. Pruitt, Jr., Chairman and CEO of PruittHealth.

Through simple acts of kindness and thoughtfulness, PruittHealth hopes to improve the outlook and well-being of older adults in our community. As a family-owned organization celebrating 50 years of service, PruittHealth hopes to collect even more notes for residents this spring than similar efforts on Christmas and Valentine's Day.

About PruittHealth
A family-owned organization for 50 years, PruittHealth provides a seamless network of post-acute care services and resources, offering skilled nursing care, home health care, end-of-life hospice care, therapy services, as well as pharmacy and infusion services across the Southeast. Our 16,000 employed partners serve approximately 24,000 patients daily in more than 180 locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. For more information about our commitment to caring, visit pruitthealth.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pruitthealth-makes-arrangements-for-family-video-chats-seeks-acts-of-kindness-for-its-residents-301024502.html

SOURCE PruittHealth

