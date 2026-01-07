Prudential Study Reveals Young Asians Choose Financial Planning Over Spontaneity



EQS Newswire / 07/01/2026 / 05:45 CET/CEST

71 per cent of Asia's young adults prefer clear planning, with 69 per cent optimistic about their financial future despite prevailing uncertainty HONG KONG SAR -



The study surveyed over 5,300 young adults aged 20-35 across seven Asian markets, including Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand, aiming to take a pulse on this dynamic generation's insurance and investment experiences, preferences, and attitudes.



A Generation of Financial Pragmatists



The majority of Asia's young adults believe living in uncertainty is now the norm (63 per cent), citing financial security as their top life concern (77 per cent), surpassing family responsibilities (53 per cent), health (52 per cent), career and education (42 per cent). Close to 60 per cent report focusing more on the future over enjoying the present moment.



Amidst this prevailing sense of unpredictability, young Asians maintain a positive personal financial outlook. Sixty-four per cent express confidence that they will have enough money to fund retirement.



In terms of financial management, more than half of young adults (53 per cent) seek a balance of smart investment strategies with freedom to enjoy life. Flexibility remains a defining preference, with 62 per cent of respondents favouring financial solutions that evolve alongside their lives and aspirations, rather than adhering rigidly to one style of saving or investing.



A measured risk profile with a long-term perspective also defines how young adults in Asia approach investment. They are balanced between high-risk investments for higher returns (42 per cent) and safe, low-risk options such as fixed deposits to safeguard savings (40 per cent). Nearly 60 per cent prefer investment instruments designed to be held for an extended period, reflecting an orientation toward sustainable financial growth.



Priscilla Ng, Chief Customer and Wealth Officer at Prudential plc, said: "Prudential is committed to empowering people across all life stages, including young adults, to shape their future, protecting possibilities and nurturing every promise. Today, Asia's median age is just 32.5 years1, highlighting a vibrant and youthful population. This generation is redefining how financial management and security is approached, with unique priorities and expectations. Understanding their perspectives helps us tailor solutions that are simple, accessible, and relevant to their needs."



Digital Ease, Human Expertise



The survey further reveals that young adults in Asia are navigating their insurance and investment journey through a blend of digital convenience and human support. With the prevalence of digital tools, 61 per cent of respondents feel confident researching and selecting products on their own, and 54 per cent are confident managing their portfolio independently.



Yet, human touchpoints remain highly valued: 64 per cent prefer consulting financial advisers for life or health insurance decisions and ongoing support, especially when handling complexities in coverage details (70 per cent) and the claims process (68 per cent). At the same time, digital platforms are favoured for real-time financial management, reflecting a growing demand for hybrid insurance and investment experiences that integrate technology and personal guidance – an approach that strongly resonates with today's pragmatic young adults.



Millennials and Gen Z are expected to make up about half of Asia-Pacific's consumers by 20302. For insurers, this means reimagining engagement with this segment through simple, accessible products and innovative, empathetic experiences that blend data, technology, and human understanding, said Ms. Ng.



Explore the detailed findings in the



1 United Nations' World Population Prospects 2024

2 Eastspring Investment: Asia's consumer-fuelled growth, September 2025Hashtag: #Prudential

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 January 2026 - Asia's young adults are taking a structured approach to managing their finances, according to a new study published by Prudential plc ("Prudential"), the leading Asia and Africa insurer. The research, titled "Financial Mindset of Young Adults in Asia", finds that more than seven in 10 respondents (71 per cent) choose clear planning over spontaneity, maintaining consistent insurance and investment habits. This pragmatism is coupled with optimism: nearly 70 per cent believe their personal finances will improve in the next five to 10 years.The study surveyed over 5,300 young adults aged 20-35 across seven Asian markets, including Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand, aiming to take a pulse on this dynamic generation's insurance and investment experiences, preferences, and attitudes.The majority of Asia's young adults believe living in uncertainty is now the norm (63 per cent), citing financial security as their top life concern (77 per cent), surpassing family responsibilities (53 per cent), health (52 per cent), career and education (42 per cent). Close to 60 per cent report focusing more on the future over enjoying the present moment.Amidst this prevailing sense of unpredictability, young Asians maintain a positive personal financial outlook. Sixty-four per cent express confidence that they will have enough money to fund retirement.In terms of financial management, more than half of young adults (53 per cent) seek a balance of smart investment strategies with freedom to enjoy life. Flexibility remains a defining preference, with 62 per cent of respondents favouring financial solutions that evolve alongside their lives and aspirations, rather than adhering rigidly to one style of saving or investing.A measured risk profile with a long-term perspective also defines how young adults in Asia approach investment. They are balanced between high-risk investments for higher returns (42 per cent) and safe, low-risk options such as fixed deposits to safeguard savings (40 per cent). Nearly 60 per cent prefer investment instruments designed to be held for an extended period, reflecting an orientation toward sustainable financial growth., said: "Prudential is committed to empowering people across all life stages, including young adults, to shape their future, protecting possibilities and nurturing every promise. Today, Asia's median age is just 32.5 years, highlighting a vibrant and youthful population. This generation is redefining how financial management and security is approached, with unique priorities and expectations. Understanding their perspectives helps us tailor solutions that are simple, accessible, and relevant to their needs."The survey further reveals that young adults in Asia are navigating their insurance and investment journey through a blend of digital convenience and human support. With the prevalence of digital tools, 61 per cent of respondents feel confident researching and selecting products on their own, and 54 per cent are confident managing their portfolio independently.Yet, human touchpoints remain highly valued: 64 per cent prefer consulting financial advisers for life or health insurance decisions and ongoing support, especially when handling complexities in coverage details (70 per cent) and the claims process (68 per cent). At the same time, digital platforms are favoured for real-time financial management, reflecting a growing demand for hybrid insurance and investment experiences that integrate technology and personal guidance – an approach that strongly resonates with today's pragmatic young adults.Millennials and Gen Z are expected to make up about half of Asia-Pacific's consumers by 2030. For insurers, this means reimagining engagement with this segment through simple, accessible products and innovative, empathetic experiences that blend data, technology, and human understanding, said Ms. Ng.Explore the detailed findings in the full report United Nations' World Population Prospects 2024Eastspring Investment: Asia's consumer-fuelled growth, September 2025Hashtag: #Prudential The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About the report Financial Mindset of Young Adults in Asia is a Prudential commissioned report, delving into the insurance and investment experiences, preferences and attitudes of 5,348 people aged 20-35 in seven Asian markets. through online quantitative survey. The survey was conducted in July-August 2025. About Prudential plc Prudential provides life and health insurance and asset management in Greater China, ASEAN, India and Africa. Prudential's mission is to be the most trusted partner and protector for this generation and generations to come, by providing simple and accessible financial and health solutions. The business has dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX: 2378) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: PRU). It also has a secondary listing on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX: K6S) and a listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: PUK) in the form of American Depositary Receipts. It is a constituent of the Hang Seng Composite Index and is also included for trading in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme and the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme.



Prudential is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc. a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America, nor with The Prudential Assurance Company Limited, a subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.



www.prudentialplc.com/



News Source: Prudential plc

News Source: Prudential plc 07/01/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

View original content: EQS News