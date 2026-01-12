Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’422 0.5%  SPI 18’503 0.5%  Dow 49’504 0.5%  DAX 25’262 0.5%  Euro 0.9316 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’997 1.6%  Gold 4’510 0.7%  Bitcoin 72’494 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8009 0.3%  Öl 63.0 0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Galaxy Digital sieht Bitcoin 2026 in einer herausfordernden Phase
Tesla-Aktie: Analysten erwarten spürbaren Preisrückgang beim Cybertruck
Silber vor der Konsolidierung? Commerzbank mit Prognose für 2026
Ölpreis, Holzpreis, Silberpreis & Co.: Wie sich die Rohstoffe am Abend entwickeln
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Prudential Financial Aktie 1331041 / US7443201022

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

12.01.2026 03:44:04

Prudential Financial Reportedly Explores Sale Of Its India-based Asset Management Unit

Prudential Financial
95.40 CHF 0.40%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Prudential Financial Inc. is exploring the sale of its India-based asset management unit, which has struggled to generate profits since being acquired from Deutsche Bank AG nearly a decade ago, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

According to Bloomberg, Prudential has initiated exploratory talks with advisors and potential buyers. While no final decision has been made, the move underscores the challenges foreign firms face in India's competitive asset management sector.

Nachrichten zu Prudential Financial Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten